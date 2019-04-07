Apple Users Still Having Issues With Butterfly Keys

In 2015, Apple introduced its butterfly keyboard on the 12-inch MacBook and later implemented the new keys on the rest of its laptop lineup. Since the keyboard’s introduction, Apple users have been voicing countless complaints about the keys not working as they should.

One of the main issues experienced by users is the sticking of individual keys on the keyboard, which is caused by dust particles getting lodged underneath. These stuck keys often cause double letters to appear while typing or they might cause the letter to be skipped completely, despite being tapped by the user. Needless to say, this isn’t conducive to a productive workday.

In the latest update of the keyboard, Apple tried to address the issue by placing a protective and flexible membrane underneath the keys to “prevent dust particles from getting in and blocking the keys.” This quick fix worked for some users but many are still experiencing issues, according to a report from Business Insider.

The problem was reportedly brought up again in March after The Wall Street Journal published an article shedding light on the situation. The article prompted an official apology from the company.

“We are aware that a small number of users are having issues with their third-generation butterfly keyboard and for that we are sorry,” an Apple spokesperson said.

“The vast majority of Mac notebook customers are having a positive experience with the new keyboard.”

The company also launched a keyboard repair program that allows users to have their keyboards replaced or cleaned for free if the laptop qualifies.

Revisit our neon powdered paint test on Apple's third-generation butterfly keyboard: https://t.co/w500UpMrG4 pic.twitter.com/ecBZnPgPD6 — iFixit (@iFixit) March 31, 2019

In a recent video, popular tech YouTuber, Dave Lee, warned against purchasing new Apple laptops until the company properly addresses the keyboard issue, according to a report from Business Insider.

“My advice is this: If you’re thinking of buying a MacBook Pro right now, I would hold off,” Lee said.

“A keyboard on a laptop should not fail with this frequency. It’s abnormal, and it’s unfortunate.”

This isn’t the first YouTuber to comment on this issue. Lewis Hilsenteger, who is behind the Unbox Therapy YouTube account, also made a video talking about his own experience with his MacBook Pro keys getting stuck, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Hilsenteger demonstrated the issue for his viewers and showed how his keyboard constantly added an extra “E” to whatever he was typing.

“You get the extra ‘E’ then you hit the space then it delivers another ‘E’ on the beginning of the next word,” he said.

Since Apple is aware of the issue, it’s possible the company will replace the butterfly keys in its upcoming laptop releases but this has yet to be confirmed.