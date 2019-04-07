Nikki Bella Skipping WrestleMania 35, Says It’s ‘Still A Bit Sensitive’ After Split From John Cena

WrestleMania 35 is gearing up to happen on Sunday and while there will be many of WWE Superstars there, don’t expect to see Nikki Bella anywhere. After John Cena proposed to her in the ring at WrestleMania 33, Nikki admitted to US Weekly that it is “still a bit sensitive.”

“I never thought the man of my dreams was gonna ask me to marry him and he did. So it’s still a bit sensitive for me.”

At WrestleMania 33, Nikki Bella and John Cena faced Maryse and The Miz in a match. Following the match, Cena got down on one knee in the ring and proposed to Nikki who, at the time, he had been dating for five years. The couple split a year after the proposal, though.

Although she isn’t ready to run into John Cena at WrestleMania, Nikki has been doing great and recently revealed that she is dating her former Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev. Rumors about a potential romance swirled for a while before Nikki admitted that the two were indeed dating.

Even though the two are “dating,” Nikki insists that the relationship isn’t serious, but that the two are just “having fun.”

“I posted a photo of us because we’re dating and we’re having fun. Then everyone went (and said) we were official,” Nikki explained to PEOPLE.

The photo that the Total Bellas star is referring to is one she posted to her social media at the end of March. The photo showed Nikki giving Artem a kiss on his cheek as he smiles in the selfie posted to Nikki’s Instagram.

Although they may not be official just yet, it is clear that the two are enjoying spending time together. Artem recently shared a photo to his Instagram which shows him with a glass a wine, his fingers intertwined with a woman’s. Although her face is not visible, Artem tagged Nikki Bella in the photo and it appears the two may have been having lunch together.

Nikki Bella appeared on Season 25 of the hit show Dancing with the Stars. While on the show, she was paired with professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev. The couple didn’t take home the coveted Mirrorball trophy, but they danced their way through a few rounds over the weeks. Nikki and Artem were the sixth couple to be eliminated from the show.

WrestleMania 35 is happening Sunday night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.