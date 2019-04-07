‘The Bachelor’ Star Lauren Burnham Shows Off Latest Baby Bump Photo As Due Date Nears

Baby Luyendyk is set to arrive sometime early June.

Bachelor stars Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are expecting their first child, a baby girl, in just a few short weeks. This pregnancy took them by surprise, but they couldn’t be more thrilled about being first time parents. The expectant mom is now 31 weeks along and proudly showing off her latest baby bump photo.

Sharing on her Instagram account, Burnham posted a snapshot of herself standing in a bedroom showing off one of her favorite outfits in what she calls “baby-bump clothing.” She is wearing a simple short white dress that shows off her slender legs. The number is from Legoe Heritage, which is a premium fashion line for maternity clothes. She expressed how much she loves their clothing, and the reality star certainly looks cute and comfortable in them.

Burnham also threw a cute jean jacket over her shoulders to bring on a more casual look to it. She completed the outfit with a pair of tan slip-on sandals. Lauren did ask if the shoes made her belly look big. She’s cradling her growing baby bump as if to accentuate that idea.

She and Arie are expecting their baby girl sometime in early June and they are super excited to meet this new bundle of joy. The Bachelor couple made the baby announcement in November and have since shared plenty of baby bump photos along the way. In fact, they set up their little one’s very own Instagram account called Baby Luyendyk as soon as they shared the news with the world. You can see various stages of Lauren’s pregnancy in photos.

Arie Luyendyk says that he has found his true soulmate in Lauren. However, that wasn’t the case in the beginning when he first picked Becca Kufrin when he was looking for love on reality TV last year. They married this past January in a romantic wedding in Maui, Hawaii.

Lauren said in a recent post that she and Arie are planning on taking a babymoon soon for a short getaway before their daughter arrives. According to Life & Style Magazine, many fans were concerned that she was traveling so close to her due date.That’s when the mom-to-be assured everyone that she wouldn’t do anything that was unsafe for her child. She discussed it with the doctor and they gave her the go ahead to travel.

In less than two months, Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham will be a family of three as life will change for them. Bachelor nation is growing.