Kodak Black Faces Backlash Online For Comments About Pursuing Lauren London After Nipsey Hussle’s Death

Rapper Kodak Black is being slammed on social media for stating that he plans to be the “best man” for actress Lauren London.

In an Instagram Live on Saturday, Kodak, 21, expressed to his followers that he will give London, 34, a year or two to grieve her longtime partner and father of her child Nipsey Hussle, 33. According to HollywoodLife, Kodak said once the ATL star is done “crying and s–t,” he will speak to her, but for now, will offer himself as “someone to lean on” as she goes through the grieving process. The comments quickly circulated on social media and caused many to speak out about the rapper’s decision to make comments about London less than a week after Hussle’s death.

“Kodak Black sexually harassed Lauren London on his IG Live, Nipsey hasn’t been dead a week. Little dude is becoming a problem. He already has rape cases open,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I don’t really believe in the whole ‘cancel’ s–t but kodak black… child he gotta go,” another user chimed, per HollywoodLife.

Kodak’s Instagram Live also caught the attention of rapper T.I., who released a video on his Instagram account of himself repeatedly saying the Florida rapper “out of pocket.” Rapper Mysonne also discussed the incident on his Instagram page, urging others to flag the video to avoid any further promotion.

Kodak’s comments about London comes shortly after the “Wake Up in The Sky” artist was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct. The rapper is being charged for allegedly attacking an adult-age high school student at a South Carolina hotel back in 2016. According to USA Today, 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements said a trial date for Kodak is tentatively set for April. If convicted, Kodak will reportedly face up to 30 years in prison.

Twitter Reacts to Kodak Black on IG Live Saying He Wants to Be The Best Man He Can Be For Lauren London After She Grieves Over The Death of Nipsey Hussle; Many Found The Comments Very Disrespectful (Video-Tweets) https://t.co/Ve9mFpo6Ys via @StianoTalk pic.twitter.com/QEL5bh7LxD — Robert Littal (@BSO) April 6, 2019

Hussle and London dated from 2013 until his untimely death on March 31. The two share one child together, Kross, 2 and were raising Hussle’s daughter and London’s son with rapper Lil Wayne together. The Inquisitr previously reported that London spoke out about grieving her boyfriend on Wednesday, the same day his alleged killer Eric Holder was arrested by Los Angeles police.

“I am completely lost,” London wrote on Instagram. “I’ve lost my best friend My sanctuary My protector My soul….I’m lost without you We are lost without you babe I have no words.”

HollywoodLife reports that celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Baldwin and Alicia Keys have been sending the actress love and light during her time of grief, leaving heartfelt comments under her post, which is a slideshow of her and Hussle throughout their relationship.

London has yet to respond to Kodak’s comments.