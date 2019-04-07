‘Maxim’ Model Hannah Palmer Goes Topless In New, Sultry Snapshot

When it comes to bikini models on Instagram, American Maxim model Hannah Palmen is one of the most popular names that comes to one’s mind — thanks to her skin-baring photographs that she posts very often to heat up her Instagram and send a wave of excitement among her fans and followers.

On Saturday evening, Hannah took to her account and posted a new snap wherein she was featured posing topless while donning a ripped pair of Bermuda shorts that allowed the model to put her voluptuous booty on full display as she struck a side pose. And although Hannah covered her nipples with the help of her arms, she flashed an ample amount of sideboob which drove her fans crazy.

In terms of her aesthetics, Hannah opted for a soft pink lip color, some mascara, and a tinge of blusher to keep is simple yet sexy. The model let her blonde tresses down and smiled a little to pose for the picture. Per the geotag, the snap was captured in Los Angeles, California, while in the caption, Hannah wished her fans a happy Saturday.

The picture in question racked up more than 28,000 likes and close t0 300 comments within three hours of having been posted, and as of the writing of this piece.

Commenting on the risque snap, one fan wrote that Hannah is the queen of sideboob, while another one said that the pic left him speechless because there is too much sexiness and beauty in one picture. Another fan flirtatiously wrote that he can’t take his eyes off her face, in response to which many fans posted laugh emojis because the commentator was apparently being sarcastically funny.

Prior to posting the said snap, Hannah treated her fans to another risque snap wherein she could be seen wearing a dangerously-short crop top and a pair of thong-style panties which left almost nothing to the imagination of the viewers because of the ample amount of underboob displayed in the picture. The picture, as expected, immediately became a hit among her fans, resulting in more than 80,000 likes and more than 14,00 comments wherein fans expressed their admiration for Hannah in explicit terms. Other fans, per usual, called Hannah an “American goddess,” “insanely gorgeous,” “extremely sexy,” and the “hottest babe on Instagram.”

Those who follow Hannah closely must have noticed that the number of her followers steadily grew over the month and her pics are gaining more traction than ever before.

During an interview with Maxim, the Arizona native said that in future, she would like to start her own business in the beauty industry through which she would help homeless women and women in shelters feel beautiful again.