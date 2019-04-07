Angelina Jolie Reportedly Struggling To Let Go Of Her Failed Marriage, Filled With Resentment

Angelina Jolie may be largely out of the public spotlight after her split from Brad Pitt, but a new report claims that the actress is still suffering behind-the-scenes, as the two struggle to bring their divorce to a close.

The report from Hollywood Life claimed that the drawn-out divorce is taking its toll on the 43-year-old star. She has been trying to not make it personal, though that doesn’t always come easy, the report noted.

“Angie is not trying to make things hard on Brad, she just wants to be fair for her and the kids. She is struggling to let go of any lingering resentment and wants to move to a place of healing, love, and forgiveness about her relationship and failed marriage with Brad,” the source told the celebrity gossip outlet.

The source went on to add that Angelina has some lingering resentment over the fact that she put her career second as she and Brad were raising a family together, a time when Brad continued to take lead roles.

“She feels largely responsible for much of his success and acquired wealth while they were together,” the source said. “Now that things are over, she just wants everything to be equitable. It is taking longer than she anticipated to divide everything fairly.”

The report of Angelina Jolie’s exasperation comes just a day after another report claiming that Brad Pitt is frustrated at the lingering divorce proceedings and what he sees as Angelina’s lack of willingness to compromise. The Hollywood Life report cited another unnamed source saying that Brad feels it could have been settled long ago, but his estranged wife is stringing along the proceedings.

There could be other plans in the works for Angelina Jolie. A new report from the New York Post’s Page Six claimed that she has aspirations of holding office one day. She has already been highly involved in some political causes, serving with the U.N.’s High Commission for Refugees and has advocated for a number of causes affecting women across the globe.

The report noted that Angelina has been putting most of her time into caring for the six children she shares with Brad Pitt.

It can be difficult to separate fact from rumor when it comes to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, as the two have been the subject of tabloid rumors dating back to even before their relationship went public.