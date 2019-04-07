‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Gets A Hair Makeover After Giving Birth To Baby Girl

Catelynn Lowell has been busy taking care of her newborn daughter, Vaeda, but the Teen Mom OG star found some time for herself. The reality show star showed off her new look on Instagram.

In the photo, Catelynn shows off her new hair extensions which make her hair look much longer. In another photo, she is smiling showing off her new look. After giving birth and caring for her newborn, it is great to see Cate taking some time for herself.

InTouch Weekly revealed that Catelynn’s stylist opened up about the process to get Catelynn’s hair looking fabulous. According to the site, Cate’s stylist revealed on Instagram that she did a three-hour color correction on the reality show stars hair along with a haircut in which she took off a few inches of hair. The extra length is thanks to two rows of “beaded row extensions.”

Catelynn Lowell gave birth to her third child, a daughter named Vaeda back in February. Initially, Catelynn and her husband Tyler had planned on naming their third daughter Tezlee. However, they ended up changing their minds and going with a name inspired by the ’90s movie My Girl. Vaeda joins her older sister, Novalee, who turned 4-years-old on New Years Day.

Introduced to the world on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, Catelynn and Tyler were faced with the decision of whether to raise their unborn daughter, knowing they were young and unprepared, or place her for adoption. In the end, they chose adoption, but they continued to share their story on Teen Mom OG.

Since sharing their story, fans have watched the couple share so many special moments on the show. On New Year’s Day 2015, Catelynn gave birth to the couple’s daughter Nova. Later that year, Catelynn and Tyler tied-the-knot in a wedding ceremony.

The most recent season of Teen Mom OG wrapped up earlier this year. Fans watched as Catelynn and Tyler struggled through some issues. Although they went through a rough patch, the couple worked on their relationship and have been doing great. The couple often shares updates with their fans on social media including photos of their newborn daughter who will be 2-months-old later this month.

It is unclear when a new episode of Teen Mom OG will air on MTV. However, fans will likely meet Catelynn and Tyler’s youngest daughter on the show. Until then, fans can catch up with all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 which air Monday nights on MTV.