‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Executive Producer Answers Questions About The Finale

Warning: This post contains spoilers!

This week, fans said goodbye to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend after a two-hour series finale and now, the show’s executive producer is answering a few burning questions, according to a report from TVLine.

As the series began to wrap up, Rebecca, played Rachel Bloom, found herself struggling to pick between three men, Greg, played by Skylar Astin, Nathaniel, played by Scott Michael Foster, and Josh, played by Vincent Rodriguez III. In the first hour of the finale, Rebecca falls asleep on the toilet and ends up dreaming about what life would be like with each of the men. In each dream, Rebecca notices that she ends up with the same “empty, sad look” on her face, even though she should be happy. She begins questioning her dream self and demands to know why she isn’t happy with any of the men. She later realizes it’s because she doesn’t know who she is.

Rebecca then decides to start writing songs, in an attempt to figure out who she is. She also ends up dumping all three guys and decides to focus on herself. A year later, she invites all her friends to an open-mic night to listen to her sing for the first time.

After the finale, there were many unanswered questions and so, TVLine turned to Aline Brosh McKenna, who penned the finale alongside Rachel Bloom.

McKenna said that the final scene had been planned from the very beginning of the series.

“It’s always been a search for identity, because she’s someone who tries on these other disguises. So her figuring out what her passion is, and what she needs to pursue and what she loves and what she wants to do with her life, was always the primary goal,” McKenna explained.

She went on to say that Rebecca could still end up with one of the guys, despite not actually picking one in the finale.

“Yeah, maybe! Once you’ve sorted out your own situation, then it’s sort of a question of who is where, and how it works out, and that’s why we show some of the other single guys that she’s met over the course of the series,” she said.

She revealed that the show’s writers all had strong opinions about who Rebecca should end up with. She said the actors who play the three men were insanely competitive, which she thought was funny. McKenna noted that all the men have come a long way and Rebecca’s “journey of self-discovery has really affected [them] in different ways.”

McKenna also implied there could be a Crazy Ex-Girlfriend stage musical…but it won’t be happening anytime soon. She said fans would “see it when you see it.”