Lori Loughlin & Felicity Huffman ‘Freaking Out’ Over Possibly Jail Time In College Scandal

Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are reportedly worried sick that they may have to face jail time for the shocking college admissions scandal.

According to In Touch Weekly, Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are allegedly anxious about their fates after they were both arrested following claims that they, along with dozens of other parents, paid money to falsely get their children into prestigious universities.

“They’re both freaking out that the judge wants to make examples of them and put them behind bars. It’s a very real possibility. Their fame isn’t doing them any favors this time around. There’s absolutely no sympathy for Lori and Felicity,” an insider told the outlet.

“Lori and Felicity aren’t so sure that they’ll walk away from their charges with just a heavy fine. They’re facing a maximum of 20 years for their involvement and public opinion, the whole country wants them to pay. Hardworking parents and students who struggle to get into colleges want Lori and Felicity to know what suffering really feels like,” the source added of the situation.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were both arrested for their involvement in the scandal. The pair allegedly agreed to pay bribes in the amount of $500,000 in order to have their daughters, Bella and Olivia Jade, named recruited rowing athletes in order to gain entrance into USC.

Meanwhile Huffman was busted for reportedly paying $15,000 to help her daughter cheat on her SAT exam.

Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman Could Go to Prison, Says Legal Expert https://t.co/eGoDTjVENq — People (@people) April 6, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, although both Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are looking at up to 20 years behind bars, one lawyer believes they’ll get a much lesser sentence, if they get jail time at all.

Boston criminal defense lawyer, Brad Bailey, tells Hollywood Life that he thinks Loughlin could be looking at about four years behind bars, while Huffman may only be sentenced to about two years.

The lawyer adds that the women could receive more or less jail time than his calculations due to federal sentencing guidelines, adding that in many federal fraud cases the sentence is often determined by the amount of financial loss or gain.

Since Lori and Mossimo shelled out much more money than Felicity, they’re looking at a lot more jail time, guesses Bailey.

Following her arrest, Lori Loughlin was fired from her jobs at The Hallmark Channel, which include the network’s movies, and popular TV series, When Calls The Heart. She was also let go from the fifth and final season of Fuller House, meaning fans won’t see Aunt Becky to close out the series.