Halsey Sizzles In Thong-Style Underwear And Tight Crop Top On Instagram

American singer Halsey is not only blessed with an amazing voice, but she is also popular for her gorgeous looks and well-maintained figure. And those who follow her know that she is no stranger to wearing skimpy clothes and flaunting her body on social media.

Saturday evening was no exception, as the model took to her Instagram page and posted a new, sultry photograph where she was featured wearing a light pink crop top which she tied at the front and a barely there thong which allowed the hottie to put her thighs on full display.

What’s more, she provided a generous view of her well-defined abs, which sent temperatures soaring, resulting in more than 297,000 likes within a matter of 30 minutes. The picture also amassed more than 3,200 comments, as fans and followers expressed their admiration for the singer in explicit terms.

In terms of her aesthetics, Halsey opted for minimal makeup, and wore a pink and animal-print head wrap to pull off cute, yet sexy look. To pose for the picture, Halsey, leaned against a wall and soaked up some sun.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that Halsey is so pretty that it hurts, while a female fan wrote that if she had a body like Halsey’s, she wouldn’t know how to act. Another fan said that Halsey is so sexy and beautiful that she is an absolute “wife material.”

Prior to posting the snap, the 24-year-old singer shared an up-close picture of herself with her fans where she could be seen wearing reddish-pink lipstick, a tinge of blusher, and some mascara to keep it simple, yet gorgeous. She tied her hair up and opted for small hoop earrings to finish off her look.

The picture garnered a whopping 824,000 likes and over 5,000 comments, as fans showered the singer with complimentary comments, particularly focusing on her very visible freckles that everyone found absolutely adorable. One fan wrote that Halsey is the most naturally beautiful singer these days, while another one said that her voice is heavenly and the lyrics of her songs are extremely relatable.

According to an article by Elle Australia, the New Jersey native said that growing up, Alanis Morissette had been an inspiration for her. Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, also opened up about her stage name and said that she chose “Halsey” because people couldn’t pronounce her surname properly.