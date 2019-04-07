WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Could Swerve Everyone With Finish Of ‘WrestleMania 35’ Main Event

Everyone thinks they know what is going to happen, but this is the WWE after all.

On Sunday evening, history will be made at WrestleMania 35 as women will main event the pay-per-view for the first time ever. It is one of the hottest feuds/programs in all of professional wrestling right now as Becky Lynch looks to overcome all odds and win the titles. While a lot of fans believe that the big moment is going to be Lynch standing tall at the end of it all, rumor has it that Vince McMahon is going to swerve everyone.

While the feel-good story is Becky Lynch pinning either Ronda Rousey or Charlotte Flair to win both women’s titles, that may not be what happens. According to Brad Shepherd of Pro Sports Extra, Vince McMahon may swerve everyone since all the fans believe they know what is going to happen.

According to Shepherd, McMahon is currently mulling over letting Charlotte Flair pick up the victory since Lynch is such an obvious choice.

“According to a source in # WWE, Vince McMahon has not yet ruled out having Charlotte Flair win in a swerve, since Becky Lynch is the obvious winner. Final decision coming on Sunday. # WrestleMania35 “

If this does end up happening, it is almost certain that WWE can expect a riot of some sort in New York and New Jersey. Of course, nothing is going to be officially known until the end of the match on Sunday night, but this could come back to bite WWE if it is done wrong.

WWE

A couple of weeks ago, the world was shocked as Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship. On this week’s Monday Night Raw, Stephanie McMahon revealed that the main event match would be a “Winner Take All” with the winner walking out with both titles.

For months, Lynch has feuded with Ronda Rousey and become a fan-favorite around the world as she’s been injured, held back, and kept down. Everyone kind of figured that WWE was building the superhero ending with Lynch towering above everything to win the title(s) at WrestleMania 35.

In true Vince McMahon fashion, though, he may end up flipping the script which has been a running trend in this feud anyway. No-one behind the scenes of WWE likes for results to be known ahead of time, and that is the same for the main event on Sunday.

While the world may believe that Becky Lynch is the clear-cut favorite to win and the most deserving, it may not happen. If the rumors end up being true, the main event of WrestleMania 35 may come to an end with Charlotte Flair standing tall with both championship belts.