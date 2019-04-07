Gabrielle Union Posts Adorable New Photo Of Her Daughter, Kaavia James

Gabrielle Union still seems overjoyed to be a new mom. The Being Mary Jane actress regularly posts photos of her daughter, Kaavia James, and they are all adorable. On Saturday, she uploaded a photo of with her baby girl as they spent some mommy-daughter time near what looks like a beach. In the post, Kaavia is showing off her budding fashion sense in a Bob Marley onesie. Her mom is all smiles in the shot as she holds Kaavia and looks much younger than her 46 years.

Kaavia was born four months ago via surrogate. The road to motherhood was difficult for the actress. Union had previously been very open about her struggles with infertility. During an interview with Dr. Oz in 2018, she confessed that she had suffered multiple miscarriages. She shared that the first time she lost a baby was especially devastating because they had told people in their circle that she was expecting.

“Nobody wants the world, which is what it feels like – the world – to think you’re defective, or less than a perfect woman or less than capable. There’s just so much shame and mystery and guilt that surrounds fertility issues,” she said.

Union eventually learned that she suffers from a type of endometriosis called adenomyosis. As This Is Insider notes, Union opened up about her diagnosis during her appearance at the BlogHer conference. According to WebMD, adenomyosis affects the lining of the uterus, causing it to seep through the organ’s walls. Some of the symptoms of the condition include menstrual cramps, pressure in the lower abdomen, and heavy menstruation. They also note that it can lead to infertility.

“Everyone said, ‘You’re a career woman, you’ve prioritized your career, you waited too long and now you’re just too old to have a kid — and that’s on you for wanting a career,'” she said. “The reality is I actually have adenomyosis.”

In an interview with Oprah about the surrogacy, Union told the host that despite her multiple miscarriages, she never wanted to give up on becoming pregnant. But she and her husband realized that they would need to take a different route.

“We just decided as a family that the best and safest route, and most successful route was a gestational carrier,” Union said, as reported by People Magazine. “For us, it was our embryo…”

Given how happy she and Kaavia James appear in her Instagram posts, it’s clear that the challenging journey toward motherhood was worth it.