Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’: Anna ‘Goes Down A Rabbit Hole’ As She Questions Alex’s Lies

Some big moments are on the way for Anna during the episodes airing throughout the week of April 8. General Hospital spoilers tease that Finn will feel ready to propose to her, but his plans are disrupted and news from Robert will send Anna down a potentially dark, heartbreaking path.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Robert will interrupt Finn and Anna just before Finn can ask Anna to marry him. Robert will need to tell Anna new information he’s uncovered about Alex having lied about the memory transplant and this will lead her to face some questions about her family.

Some additional General Hospital spoilers about what comes next were revealed in the latest print edition of Soap Opera Digest. Actress Finola Hughes, who plays Anna and Alex, teases that Anna will figure out on her own that Alex was lying about what memories were successfully transplanted. However, Robert’s additional information will cause a bit of chaos.

Anna doesn’t know which memory is the one that is really Alex’s, but she has been thinking about this a great deal since Alex was in Port Charles and shared some cryptic hints. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Anna will face a possibility that she has already thought about, and it will be eating her up to consider it.

How far will Anna go to get answers out of Alex? Click to watch today's dramatic, new #GH – RIGHT NOW: https://t.co/SuUCPSP1pz #GH55 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 20, 2019

As fans had speculated might become the case, Anna will wonder if Robin might be Alex’s biological daughter, not her own. Many General Hospital fans had been hoping that it would be Peter who would turn out to be Alex’s, but spoilers hint that the writers might go all-out by focusing on Robin instead.

Hughes teases that this leads Anna to go “to a bad place.” She will voice her fears to both Robert and Finn, and General Hospital spoilers reveal that they will have interesting, and different, reactions. Robert will think the possibility sounds nuts. On the other hand, Finn will take this seriously and consider that it might have actually happened.

Both Robert and Finn will try to have their perspective heard and be supportive, but Anna will get emotional as she works through all of this. Hughes warns that Anna will go a bit nuts and head down a rabbit hole as she tries to cope with the possibilities.

According to the General Hospital spoilers revealed via SheKnows Soaps, Anna will be struggling with emotions during the episode airing on Wednesday, April 10. In addition, Finn will offer his expertise to someone in some manner during Friday’s episode.

Will the writers really go that far, to make Robin Alex’s biological daughter rather than Anna’s? A twist like that would probably anger General Hospital fans, but it would generate a pretty wild storyline to pursue. Additional GH spoilers should emerge on this soon and everybody will be anxious to learn more.