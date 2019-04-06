Filipino-American Bombshell Kelsey Merritt Stuns Her 1 Million Instagram Fans With New Bikini Snapshot

Filipino-American model Kelsey Merritt recently took to her Instagram page and turned up the heat by posting several bikini pictures of herself to show off her amazingly well-toned figure. Ever since Kelsey landed the much-coveted gig as a 2019 Sports Illustrated rookie, she became immensely popular on the photo-sharing website.

However, that wasn’t her only claim to fame, as the 22-year-old hottie became the first-ever model of Filipino origin to walk in the exclusive Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018, per Teen Vogue.

In her most recent post, the stunner could be seen donning a stylish, Prussian-blue bikini which allowed the model to put her sexy figure on full display. Flashing a generous amount of cleavage and flaunting her long, smooth legs and well-defined abs, Kelsey leaned against a boat to pose for the picture.

In terms of her aesthetics, she wore minimal makeup and let her damp hair down and accessorized with a pendant to keep it stylish and sexy.

As of the writing of this piece, Kelsey’s picture has amassed more than 156,000 likes and 500-plus comments, as fans and followers drooled over her sexiness and showered her with various complimentary words and phrases.

Commenting on her picture, one fan wrote that he has never seen a beauty more unique before, while another one said that irrespective of how many times he sees her new bikini pictures, he can never get enough of Kelsey’s sexiness. Another ardent admirer opined that she is the hottest VS model ever and deserves to get her wings soon.

Per the geotag and the caption, the picture was captured against the beautiful backdrop of Shangri-La’s Boracay Resort and Spa — a luxurious and secluded hideaway located in the Philippines.

Apart from the solo picture, Kelsey also treated her fans to a sweet picture where she was seen posing with her Olympian boyfriend, Conor Dwyer. The picture garnered more than 138,000 likes and 260 comments, as fans sent their best wishes to the good-looking couple for a long-lasting relationship.

According to an article by ABS-CBN News, Kelsey’s handsome beau is currently in the Philippines and it is his first-ever trip to the country. The article detailed that Dwyer is a multi-awarded swimmer from Team USA.

Speaking to the outlet about his relationship with Kelsey, he gushed about his love and said that he is a self-confessed fan of the hottie.