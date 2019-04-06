‘Avengers: Endgame’ Director Joe Russo Discusses Directing A DCEU Film

Brothers Joe Russo and Anthony Russo are the genius minds behind the upcoming Avengers: Endgame and also have some major Marvel Cinematic Universe films under their belt. The pair’s career with the MCU began in 2014 with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and followed with Captain America: Civil War (2016), and Avengers: Infinity War (2018). The last three films by the brothers are some of the best-reviewed movies in the Infinity Saga with 90 percent, 91 percent, and 85 percent on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer, respectively.

Most superhero movie fans can agree that these days, the DC Extended Universe can’t hold a candle to the quality films that the MCU has produced. Most of the films in the DCEU have been torn apart by critics, and haven’t been as well-received by fans either, with the exception of Aquaman and Wonder Woman. Some are now wondering if the Russo brothers could bring DC movies out of their funk with MTV asking Joe just that in a recent interview, via Comic Book Movie.

“I mean, our brains are so fogged at this point that I don’t know we can consider anything. But, you know, you never say, ‘never,'” Joe said of directing a DCEU movie.

Two MCU directors have dipped their toes in the DCEU pond, with Joss Whedon aiding with Justice League in 2017 after Zack Snyder had to leave for a personal tragedy. James Gunn is the studio’s newest hire and is currently working on the sort-of-not-really reboot of Suicide Squad. Gunn has also been invited back into the MCU to continue his work in the Guardians franchise by finishing out the trilogy.

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo are going to take a break from Marvel after #AvengersEndgame. When they return, it will be as directors, only. https://t.co/JFYTDByoOR pic.twitter.com/fCElXd8xSL — Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) April 6, 2019

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the Russo’s will be tackling a DCEU movie anytime soon, as their superhero brains are currently fried. Joe noted that he and his brother would consider coming back to do another MCU movie if an opportunity for a Secret Wars storyline arose.

“I keep saying Secret Wars, cause that was one of the first books that I really fell in love with as a kid, was Secret Wars,” Joe said. “This notion of like, you know, event storytelling, and I think that’s part of the reason that we gravitate so strongly towards these event films and these ensemble films. The notion that like you can contain so many different characters, and so many different points of view, and galvanize them around a story point is really compelling to us.”

Today we have a chance to take it all back. Whatever it takes. Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame is in theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/ARRO6nsazn — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 21, 2019

Ensemble films tend to be in the Russo brothers’ wheelhouse, given that three out of four of their projects with the MCU were team-up flicks. Avengers: Endgame has yet to be reviewed by critics and has no Rotten Tomatoes score at the moment. From the footage shown at press junkets, it seems like the movie is going to be one of the best yet in the MCU.

Avengers: Endgame lands in theaters on April 26.