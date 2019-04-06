Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Move To Windsor Is A ‘Healthy’ Decision, Per ‘People’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s move to Windsor is set to happen any day now as the couple awaits the birth of their royal baby.

According to People Magazine, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving away from Kensington Palace, where Harry’s brother Prince William lives with his wife Duchess Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Meghan and Harry are said to have wanted to leave London and move to Windsor to get out of the spotlight as much as they could as they prepare to welcome their first child together.

“[It] is a really healthy thing to do. I presume it must be nice to get out and away. Without neighbors who are all either family or staff [at Kensington Palace], they will now have their own thing,” a friend close to the couple tells the magazine.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will live in the newly-renovated Frogmore Cottage, where they will have lush gardens to relax in.

A former staff member at the cottage reveals that the estate has an amazing mulberry patch, calling the home “amazing,” and revealing that the royal couple will have a good time sitting on their front porch and listening to the sounds of a good cricket match.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not revealed whether they are expecting a baby boy or girl. However, Cheat Sheet reveals the names that the couple is most likely to use for their new little bundle of joy.

If the Royal Baby is a girl, names such as Diana, after Harry’s late mother, have been mentioned. So has Elizabeth, after Harry’s grandmother and reigning Queen, and Victoria, after another great Queen, who is one of the most iconic female leaders of all time, ruling from 1837-1876.

For a boy, names such as Charles, after Harry’s father, Philip, after his grandfather and Queen Elizabeth’s husband, have been mentioned as well as Albert, which was the name of Queen Victoria’s husband, and King George VI’s birth name.

The name Arthur is also said to be on the table, as well as Mary, which is not only a royal name but a combination of Meghan and Harry’s first names. Another possibly name the pair could use would be Spencer, which was Princess Diana’s maiden name.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby is due any day now, and fans are on the edge of their seats to see what’s in store for the family.