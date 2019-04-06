‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kate Bock Flaunts Well-Toned Posterior And Legs On Instagram

In order to keep her 440,000 followers engaged and interested in her social media life, Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kate Bock has been posting a lot of pictures on her Instagram account lately.

Saturday afternoon was no exception, as the model took to her page and treated her fans to a new picture wherein she is featured a yellow running jacket which she teamed with a pair of light grey gym shorts and white trainers.

Kate stood next to a car and struck a side pose for the camera to show off her well-toned legs and booty – a move that did her nothing but favors as fans rushed to express their admiration for the model in the form of 1500-plus likes within a few minutes of having been posted and as of the writing of this piece.

In terms of her aesthetics, Kate opted for minimal makeup and let her blonde hair down to pull off a very simple yet elegant look. Per the caption, the picture was captured in Los Angeles, California.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that he is in love with Kate, while another one said that she is not only “beautiful and gorgeous but also amazing.” Another fan commented that he’s in love with Kate’s girl-next-door look and the snapshot is lovely.

A day before posting the said snap, Kate treated her fans to a new video where she looked absolutely gorgeous in a white top and a pair of shorts. She let her beautiful, wavy tresses down and struck a side pose for the camera. Kate wore a mauve-colored lip gloss and some mascara to keep it simple and sexy, and opted for a delicate gold bracelet in terms of her accessories. As Kate turned around in the video to pose for the camera, she provided a glimpse of her cleavage through her bustier top to titillate her fans.

In the caption, she informed her fans that SI Swimsuit 2019 will be launching in May this year and urged them to buy the tickets for the ceremony which will take place in Miami.

The video amassed more than 40,000 views as of the writing of this post and fans informed the model in the comments section that she is the “most beautiful woman in the world.” Some fans wrote that since they want to see Kate live, they will definitely buy the tickets.

According to a Sports Illustrated article, the Vancouver native has been modeling for the outlet for seven years and she will also be featured in the 2019 edition of the magazine.

The article further revealed that Kate has been a favorite among fans ever since she became a Rookie of the Year in 2013. And with each passing year, Kate just got better and better.