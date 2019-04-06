‘Station 19’ Star Danielle Savre Talks About Representing Female LGBTQ Firefighters

In a recent interview with Pop Culture, actress Danielle Savre dished about upcoming storylines and her character on the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off, Station 19.

Station 19 was created by Stacy McKee for ABC, with Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Paris Barclay serving as executive producers. The show is set in Seattle and follows the lives of the firefighters at Seattle Fire Station 19. Savre plays Maya Bishop, a bisexual firefighter and former Olympic athlete.

On the March 28 episode, a little girl was shocked but happy to discover that women were a part of the team of firefighters working to rescue her family. Savre said this resonated with her and many other viewers, as it’s not often that people see three female firefighters on one team.

“There’s been female firefighters since the beginning…you’ve just never seen them represented in film and television,” Savre said. “We get Instagram posts and tweets from little girls dressing up and saying they want to be a firefighter…and that just means so much to me.”

Savre’s character is also bisexual, which is another identity she’s proud to represent on-screen.

“She’s not a stereotypical bisexual character or stereotypical firefighter, or stereotypical Olympian. She’s all these things and more,” she added. “She has faults and flaws and she’s got all these little facts to her that I love to keep exploring… and to be able to represent the LGBTQ community on television too has been a huge honor.”

The actress also confirmed that the show will have a dramatic crossover with Grey’s Anatomy close to the end of the current season, according to a report from Digital Spy. She went on to tease that the upcoming episode will be major and emotional for the characters, as well as for fans of the shows.

Savre remained tight-lipped about which characters will be most affected during the crossover event, but did say her character would not be at the center of the dramatic happenings. This isn’t the first time the two shows have crossed over, and characters from Grey’s Anatomy have regularly been featured on Station 19, since Grey’s Anatomy alum Ben Warren, played by Jason George, is married to Miranda Bailey, played by Chandra Wilson.

The series is currently in its second season and has not yet been renewed by ABC, but the actress remains optimistic that the network will see it fit to order a third season.

The crossover episode’s exact date has yet to be revealed, but Station 19 currently airs on Thursdays on ABC.