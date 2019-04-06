‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: 4 Big Returns & Huge Contract News

Days of Our Lives comings and goings reveal some big spoilers for what lies ahead in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will soon see four fan-favorite characters return to Salem, as a slew of new contracts has been given to actors and actresses who will be in the thick of the storyline during upcoming episodes of the NBC soap opera.

The report reveals that four actors have been signed to contract, meaning that they will be hanging around Salem for the foreseeable future. Arianne Zucker will return to the role she originated, Nicole Walker.

As fans will remember, everyone believes Nicole to be dead after she seemingly perished in a fire at the warehouse in Memphis. She asked the love of her life, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) to take care of her daughter, Holly, but he lost a custody battle with Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) over who should care for the little girl.

However, Nicole will soon be back in Salem to shock everyone and turn Eric’s life upside down. He will likely be forced to choose between his feelings for Nicole and the love he’s developed for Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) over the past few months.

Days of Our Lives fans will also see Paul Telfer return to Salem under contract as Xander Cook Kiriakis. This means that viewers will be getting a lot more of Xander, as opposed to his short-lived schemes before he takes off and leaves Salem behind. Meanwhile, actress Robin Strasser has also been placed on contract with the soap opera.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Strasser is believed to be taking over the role of Vivian Alamain, who was previously played by fan-favorite actress Louise Sorel.

When viewers last saw Vivian, she had been shot and killed by Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) but was brought back to life by Dr. Rolf’s resurrection serum. She’ll likely have a bone to pick with Kate when she returns to Salem, and she’ll be sharing a lot of scenes with her on-screen son, Stefan DiMera.

The role of Stefan was originally played by Tyler Christopher. However, Brandon Barash has now taken over the role. Fans were unsure about what to expect with the actor (and the character) staying in Salem.

However, sources reveal that Barash will likely be the next actor signed to a contract, which means Stefan will remain in Salem for many months to come.

Fans can watch all of the drama when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.