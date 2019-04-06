Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley & Estranged Husband Roger Matthews Spend The Day With Their Kids Amidst Divorce

It’s been a few months since Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her estranged husband, Roger Matthews, have shared stories about one another to social media without it being laced in drama or accusations, but on Saturday afternoon that all changed. Farley shared videos to her Instagram story of her fun-filled Easter-themed train ride with her two children, Meilani and Greyson, and Matthews went along for the ride.

Farley showed off the ever-growing verbal skills of her 2-year old son, Greyson, who was excitedly listing off the colors of the Easter eggs he was holding and shaking around the candy inside. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star also leaned in for a selfie with Meilani, who looked eager to get the egg hunt underway. As she panned across the train car, Matthews was sitting next to his children, excitedly talking about the Easter bunny and the fun they would be having.

Matthews uploaded some videos of the fun day to Instagram as well, and Farley apparently shot the clips as he’s in the frame with his kids, helping them fist bump the oversized, plush rabbit and pick out eggs from his basket of goodies.

Matthews also caught Farley leaning in with her children as the train arrived, snapping the trio excitedly waiting for their fun-filled adventure onboard. Fans of both Farley and Matthews were delighted to see them come together to have a family day with their children, and were happy to see them put aside their differences for the sake of the kids while they continue to work out the details of their divorce.

Back in February, both Farley and Matthews participated in some serious social media blasting of one another, each hurling accusations of abuse and other upsetting things at the other over Instagram, blogs, and other platforms. As People Magazine shared, Farley took to her blog after Matthews accused her of physical and verbal abuse, and posted a video that she felt was evidence that she had been the victim in the situation.

Farley also accused Matthews of contacting her ex-boyfriends to collect evidence of abuse against her, and, additionally, slammed him for violating the temporary restraining order she had placed against him.

After the upsetting blog post, Farley then opened up to People to share why she felt she had to reveal the sensitive information to her fans and said that she felt as if she needed to free herself from her estranged husband’s slander.

“My intention was to protect our children and to liberate myself from all of the pain I had endured for so many years, to finally be free from the abuse and now look into the future more positively for the sake of the kids,” Farley stated.