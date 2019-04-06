‘PUBG Mobile’ Streamer Discovers Major Issue In New Update

Since the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) developers released PUBG Mobile, the mobile version of the game for iOS and Android devices, it has become one of the most-played competitive shooter games on the market.

The game is highly combative and facilitates up to 100 players playing solo, in duos, or squads of four. At the beginning of the game, players have the option of engaging in battle on one of four maps — Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, or Vikendi. Once players have decided on a suitable map, they’ll be put on a plane and flown over the selected island. While on the plane, gamers must pick and mark a spot on the map and jump from the plane with their parachutes. Upon landing, players must then scavenge through buildings and different sites to find items that’ll help them survive until the end of the game. These loot items include armor, weapons, medicine, and even an impenetrable frying pan.

The developers of the game regularly push updates and new content, including a subscription service, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, but sometimes it seems these updates cause more harm than good for players.

According to a new video from a top PUBG Mobile streamer, it seems there is a horrible bug plaguing the game that is making it unplayable for many. Powerbang Gaming uploaded a video to his YouTube channel in which he appealed to the developers of the game to fix a sound issue.

“Something changed with the sound, boys. I can’t hear anything anymore. There is no directional sound anymore, it’s just noise,” he explained. “They broke the sound in PUBG Mobile in one of these recent updates.”

“It sounds like I’m playing underwater,” he continued, before recalling how he could identify enemy directions just a few days ago.

He then tried to adjust his sound settings but realized that there was nothing for him to change. He also commented on the fact that the PUBG team keeps adding new features and content while the gameplay continues to suffer. He encouraged the developers to roll back the most recent updates to fix the current issue.

This is the second video Powerbang has made regarding the issues he’s faced while playing PUBG Mobile. In a previously uploaded video, he mentioned issues with headshot registry, desynchronization, M16 burst-fire mode, hill glitching, and a number of other things.

Powerbang is one of the most popular mobile streamers of PUBG Mobile, with over a million subscribers on YouTube, and he regularly partners with the game and other streamers during special events.