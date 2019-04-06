Dwayne Wade Confesses That He Will Be In ‘Therapy’ After Retirement

Dwayne Wade showed his vulnerable side during an interview with The Jump when he said that he would seek therapy when he retires from the NBA.

“I’ll be in therapy,” he said as he sat next to his wife, actress Gabrielle Union and their daughter Kaavia James.

“Seriously. I meant it, it is going to be a big change. I told my wife, I said, ‘I need to do therapy, and we need to do a little bit.'”

As USA Today reports, Wade previously announced that he will retire after the current NBA season. This will be his 16th season as a basketball player and he will end his career in the first team he played for, the Miami Heat. Before his recent trade back to Miami, he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls. But most of his success came in Miami, as he won three championships with the team.

“This is the hardest decision that I’ve ever had to make, but it’s one of the best decisions that I’ve had to make as well,” Wade said an announcement video posted on his Youtube channel.

“To be in this position I’m in, to have the career that I’ve had, I can’t do nothing but smile on it.”

As TMZ reports, Wade’s legacy came under attack from Paul Pierce, a sports broadcaster you used to play for the Boston Celtics.

“If you give me Shaq, if you give me LeBron… if you give me these guys early in my career, I’d be sitting on 5 or 6 championships easy,” he said on ESPN when he was asked to compare his performance in the NBA to Wade’s.

But Gabrielle Union wasn’t about to let him denigrate Wade’s career without saying anything. She used her Twitter account to chimed in to to the debate that Pierce triggered and defended her husband’s record.

“This @paulpierce34 thing is wrong on many obvious levels but what I find most troublesome is this idea of a man trying to diminish another man that looks like him,” she wrote.

Wade and Union married in 2014 after dating since 2009. They recently welcomed their first baby into the world who was delivered via a surrogate. Their decision to use a surrogate was prompted by Union’s struggles with infertility. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the actress had been open about the fact that she’d suffered multiple miscarriages

If her Instagram posts are anything to go by, the family seems happy and ready for Wade’s transition into retirement.