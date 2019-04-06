‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Flaunts Deep Cleavage, Crazy Weight Loss In Revealing Dress

Brittany Cartwright may have become famous for her appearances on reality TV smash hit Vanderpump Rules, but now she’s ruling social media platform Instagram with her sexy and seductive shares. Having cultivated a sizable fan base numbering over 1 million in total, the blonde bombshell has seized opportunity wherever it may present itself and is a rising star in the entertainment industry. In her most recent snapshot shared to the popular platform, Brittany shows off some serious skin, sending pulses racing and hearts aflutter amongst her viewing audience.

In this particular image, Brittany can be seen striking a pose from the studio set, a well-stocked and illuminated bar behind her. Donning a designer dress from fashion label Revolve — one which has a plunging neckline that presses her ample cleavage into a position of prominence — the Vanderpump Rules starlet shows that she knows how to titillate her most serious devotees. With her deep brown eyes being framed by long, luxurious lashes and perfectly shaped brows, the golden-locked stunner is entirely in her element, her makeup game on point. Some light blush, contouring, and blended foundation serve to emphasize her already glowing complexion, and she paints her slight smile a pretty girlish pink. Her tawny tresses are styled in a middle part, falling in loose waves about her neck and shoulders.

The form-fitting nature of the sparkling dress also servers to accentuate her curvaceous figure, highlighting the significant weight loss that Brittany Cartwright has recently made headlines for.

According to The Lookbook by Bravo, Cartwright had dropped 25 pounds by January of this year, a weight loss journey that the whole world has been following.

In the caption attached to the image, the reality TV starlet gives a shout-out to her Season 7 cast and crew as well as to various designers and stylists. Letting her new and improved physique speak for itself, it appears that her fans appreciated the effort that went into this latest sensual snap. Despite having been posted very recently, as of this writing, the image in question has already attracted over 11,000 likes and 100-plus comments, some of which contained backhanded compliments.

“Who’s this? Where’s the real Brittany? Gorgeous, but you look nothing like before,” one Instagram user observed.

“You don’t even look like Brittany from the show… What happened? Plastic surgery??” a second social media fan asked.

Whether or not Brittany Cartwright has undergone plastic surgery may be immaterial in the immediate future, trumped by the huge news that her nuptials to Jax Taylor are imminent. As E! Online details, Jax and Brittany will tie the knot this summer in Kentucky.

Her fans and followers simply can’t wait for this long-anticipated wedding, and will surely check out everything that Brittany shares until then.