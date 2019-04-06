‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Says Heroes Will Travel To Two ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Locations

The Battle of New York has long been suspected to take place again in Endgame, but two new locations have just emerged.

Warning: This article contains potential spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.

Finally, an Avengers: Endgame theory we can all get behind. Fan theories for the highly anticipated film are a dime a dozen these days, but occasionally one arises that requires a much closer look. After the special look trailer dropped for Endgame earlier this week containing almost entirely new footage, fans noticed two locations that are a blast from the MCU past.

A new post from Reddit user u/Alioramus7 has gained quite the following on the platform after sharing some screen grabs from the special look trailer and the original Guardians of the Galaxy film. Besides the Battle of New York, it looks like the heroes will also be traveling back in time to two popular MCU locations in outer space: Xandar and Morag.

In the new trailer, the Benatar ship is seen leaving a planet which is almost identical to Morag which appeared at the beginning of Guardians. Morag houses the Orb, which fans later found out contained the Power Stone. Viewers of the trailer are made to believe the surviving heroes, including Captain America, Rocket, Black Widow, War Machine and Captain Marvel are aboard the ship when it exits the mysterious planet, but it could very well be inhabited by Nebula and Tony Stark.

A second moment in the trailer shows Thanos’s ship, Sanctuary II, hovering outside of a different planet which many are speculating to be Xandar. It was revealed at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War that Xandar had been decimated by Thanos, which enabled him to gain the Power Stone where it was being held by the Nova Corps.

If this is Xandar in the new trailer, this could be a point where the heroes travel to confront Thanos before he gains the Power Stone in the past. It’s possible the heroes travel to Morag to find the stone, see that it’s not there, and then track it to Xandar where they encounter Thanos. It’s also being speculated that the scenes in several of the trailers where the heroes appear to be on a battlefield that is completely destroyed, is Xandar after Thanos’s destruction. This is where the first fight between the Avengers and the Mad Titan is rumored to take place but is likely not the last.

The popular theory on Reddit has been upvoted over 900 times, making it one of the most popular Endgame fan theories on the platform to date

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26.