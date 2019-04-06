Paul Rudd Is 50 Years Old And People Are Having Trouble With It

Actor Paul Rudd turns 50 today, and both his fans and peers are baffled about it. While congratulatory messages come pouring in on social media for Rudd, his friends and fans also share their disbelief at how old the actor is, despite how young he looks, as reported by Esquire. The messages vary from utter shock to humorous suggestions about the secret to his youth.

Beginning with some work in television, Paul Rudd’s biggest break came with the 1995 film Clueless opposite Alicia Silverstone. This marked Rudd’s arrival into feature film territory as he went on to do minor roles in big-budget productions such as Romeo + Juliet and The Cider House Rules. Browsing through Rudd’s long IMDb page, it can be seen that after many years in forgettable film appearances, Rudd’s resurgence came in the form of another TV role, in the hit NBC sitcom Friends, which he was on for multiple seasons.

Rudd then became a regular in Judd Apatow films beginning with Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy, moving to bigger and more significant roles such as ones in The 40-Year Old Virgin, and Knocked Up, going on to being the lead in his own films like Role Models and I Love You, Man. Rudd eventually even made the transition from a comedic actor into a serious one with movies like This Is 40 and Mute.

Rudd’s biggest and most current role has to be as the lead hero in a Marvel Studios property, as Ant-Man. Rudd has amassed a large body of work, earned a lot of goodwill as being an unproblematic man in the #MeToo era, and is also an overall nice guy, per The New York Times. So when Rudd turned 50 years old on April 6, the congratulatory messages were many, while people were also astonished at how he keeps his youthful good looks.

Happy 50th to the ever charming, ever boyish Paul Rudd. Fifty is incidentally the number of virgins whose blood he baths in per annum. pic.twitter.com/M1nH8kA5u9 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) April 6, 2019

Paul Rudd at 20.

Paul Rudd at 30.

Paul Rudd at 50. How this dude not aging?

This scary to me. pic.twitter.com/Po9suOL3i2 — Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) April 6, 2019

When discussing his secret to being age-less, Rudd has joked on many occasions, as covered by LADBible. However, when speaking to People about preparing for his most physically challenging role of a superhero in a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie, Rudd outlined his health regiment.

“My day was centered around fitness and health, and that was kind of a first. “Every other time, I had to go about my day and try and find the time to work out. But [this time] everything else about my day kind of had to fit in around the workouts. I was going to be held accountable for it, and there was a reason for doing it. I wasn’t just randomly doing this kind of arbitrarily, which would have made it a lot harder.”

Seems like that kind of dedication is the key to never aging.

Why isn’t medical science studying Paul Rudd for clues into the aging process? Why hasn’t his dermatologist been hauled before Congress for an explanation? https://t.co/IYVm4IxZ4s — Sara Just (@sarajust) April 6, 2019

The age-less Paul Rudd can be seen next in Avengers: Endgame releasing on April 26.