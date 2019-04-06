‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory: Loki Is Alive And Disguising Himself As Another Hero

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War

Most Avengers: Endgame theories revolve around time travel, who will bite the bullet, and the acquiring of Infinity Stones, but there haven’t been many regarding everyone’s favorite trickster god. A new theory from Inverse is suggesting what happened to Loki in Avengers: Infinity War, and how he will be hiding in Endgame.

The new theory believes that Loki didn’t die at all as he appeared to at the beginning of Infinity War. Loki seemed to have met his match after trying to deceive Thanos on the Asgardian refugee ship. With ease, the Mad Titan lifted Loki by the throat and crushed him in his hand, giving the impression that he was killed within the first few minutes of the film.

Seeing as Loki has already “died” twice in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, some fans speculated that his death was fake, despite Thanos claiming “no resurrections this time.” Inverse‘s theory says Loki is disguising himself as Ant-Man, and that’s who fans will be seeing in Endgame. This is all being based around the Ant-Man’s stance and gestures in the first full-length trailer for the upcoming film.

Security footage is shown of Scott Lang standing outside what is possibly an old S.H.I.E.L.D. compound, or the current Avengers facility, asking whoever is behind the camera to let him in. Scott stands there with his arms wide open, a pose often sported by Loki.

Inverse also discusses Scott’s appearance in the second Endgame trailer, where he appears to have escaped the Quantum Realm and is looking at missing person photos in front of a home with an overgrown lawn.

“The implication here is that Ant-Man managed to escape the Quantum Realm (where he got stuck at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp) but came out months or years after the Snap at the end of Infinity War. However, this doesn’t disprove our Loki theory, it just means that Loki also wasn’t aware of the Snap until much later after it happened,” the theory explains.

This could be a bit of a stretch since it’s based around the way Scott is standing, but this isn’t the first time someone has proposed Loki is hiding as another hero. Some theories arose after Infinity War debuted last year, suggesting that Bruce Banner was, in fact, Loki, which would explain why Hulk couldn’t come out throughout the entire film.

Tom Hiddleston has been promoting Endgame, meaning he will more than likely make an appearance, though it’s worth noting that he is not listed on any cast sheets at this time.

Avengers: Endgame premieres on April 26.