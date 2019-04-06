‘Why Women Kill’: Katie Finneran Added To CBS All Access Series From Marc Cherry

Actress Katie Finneran has been added to the star-studded cast of CBS All Access’ upcoming series Why Women Kill.

In the latest comedic drama from creator Marc Cherry (Desperate Housewives, Devious Maids), Finneran will play a recurring character, Naomi, in the 1982-set scenes starring Lucy Liu as socialite Simone.

According to Deadline, Naomi is an “upscale, brash, and fun” widow. She received $6 million when her husband died, which she says is “pretty nice.” Naomi is the mother of a teenager, Tommy (Freakish’s Leo Howard), who has a big crush on his mom’s close friend, Simone.

Finneran has starred on hit television shows such as Brockmire, Bloodline, and The Michael J. Fox Show, but is also well-known for her work on Broadway — she even won two highly coveted Tony awards, in 2002 and 2010, for her work in Noises Off and Promises, Promises, respectively. The 48-year-old Chicago native has been married for eight years to The Affair actor Darren Goldstein, and they have two sons together, 8-year-old son Ty and 6-year-old Wes.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Why Women Kill will follow three completely different women living in various decades as they deal with infidelity.

The 1963-set scenes will feature Beth Ann (Once Upon a Time’s Ginnifer Goodwin), an unhappy housewife whose husband Rob (Parenthood’s Sam Jaeger) is cheating on her. Alicia Coppola (Empire) will play one of the couple’s neighbors, Brooklyn native Sheila, and Sadie Calvano (Mom) will portray a free-spirited waitress who begins an unusual friendship with Beth Ann.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

In the ’80s, the above-mentioned Simone, who loves to throw decadent parties, learns that her husband, Karl (Smash’s Jack Davenport), is having an affair.

And, in 2018, bisexual lawyer Taylor (Killing Eve’s Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and her husband, Eli (Veep’s Reid Scott), have chosen to have an open marriage. Things may change, though, after they take in Jade (Baywatch’s Alexandra Daddario), Taylor’s lesbian lover, who is being stalked by an ex and who leaves a big impression on Eli.

“As much as we like to think that the institution of marriage has evolved over the past few decades, infidelity still has the ability to rock us to the core. Why Women Kill will explore what happens when women’s primal instincts are unleashed with unexpected and twisted consequences,” explained Cherry about the new series.

It is not yet known when CBS All Access will begin streaming Why Women Kill, which received a straight-to-series order from the network last September.