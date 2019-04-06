Olivia Jade ‘Only Feels Safe’ With Boyfriend Amid ‘Embarrassing’ College Admissions Scandal, Per ‘HL’

Olivia Jade Giannulli is going through a rough time with her parents in the wake of the college admissions scandal, but she still has a source of comfort amid the drama. A source recently told Hollywood Life that the young YouTube star, 19, has been leaning on her boyfriend, 23-year-old Jackson Guthy, as parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli face repercussions for their involvement in a widespread college bribery scheme. Olivia has been the victim of online harassment since the scandal came to light and is reportedly finding out who her real friends are.

“Olivia has been crying on her boyfriend’s shoulder daily and is so grateful for his love and support during this crazy time for her,” the source said. “She doesn’t know what she would do without him and this scandal has brought them closer together.”

The University of Southern California student has been keeping a low profile in recent weeks, having only stepped out last week for a car ride with her sister, Isabella, 20. She is reportedly staying home and taking a break from social media and schooling while the scandal, called Operation Varsity Blues, continues to be investigated. In the mean time, sources close to the teen say she is not talking to her parents.

“She only feels safe with her boyfriend after being burned by her parents and this embarrassing scandal,” HL‘s source continued. “She has been comforted by her man and is hiding out at his place, the only place she feels secure and comfortable lately.”

Olivia has allegedly been living with Guthy in Malibu, California to escape the backlash, Page Six reported last week. The scandal left her very angry with her parents, although her friends are reportedly encouraging her to forgive them.

“A lot of Olivia’s friends have been telling her not to be mad at her parents since they were just trying to do the best they could for her, but she doesn’t listen,” another source said, adding that the YouTuber feels she is a victim.

Loughlin and Giannulli may be facing jail time after they allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to coaches and administrators at USC for their daughters’ admissions to the school. Olivia and Isabella were falsely recruited as members of the college’s crew team, although neither of the girls participated in crew.

Meanwhile, Isabella has been spotted out amid the scandal on a few occasions. On Friday, the student was seen shopping with her mother in Beverly Hills, according to TMZ. The duo appeared to be in good spirits, smiling and hugging despite the investigation.