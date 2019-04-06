WWE Spoilers: Placement Of WWE Championship Match Will Determine Who Wins The Title

Kofi Kingston's fate may be determined by how the card is organized.

After an impressive showing at the Elimination Chamber, Kofi Kingston worked long and hard to earn his spot at WrestleMania 35. On Sunday evening, Kingston will find himself facing off against Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship on the grandest stage of them all. As many fans want a happy ending to “KofiMania,” rumor has it that the placement of the match on the card will end up determining the result.

Brad Shepherd hopped on his Twitter and is reporting that the placement of the WWE Championship Match will go a long way in what the outcome is going to be. According to a source within the company, if the match happens earlier in the night, Kingston is expected to win the title.

Of course, this is all speculation and anything is possible to happen, but it certainly does make a lot of sense. Everyone knows that Kingston vs. Bryan is one of the most anticipated matches on the card, and the result could have an effect on the rest of the bouts.

There is only one thing that has been confirmed about the match placement for WrestleMania 35 and that is the main event. Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will face SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a “Winner Take All” Match in the main event to close out the show.

There are a lot of big matches on this card and WWE needs to make sure to place them properly in order not to overshadow the next.

For instance, if the WWE Championship Match ends up happening right before the main event, it wouldn’t make sense for Kingston to win. Kofi capturing the WWE Title would be a huge moment and it would either be overshadowed by the main event or trump it by being placed before it on the schedule.

WWE doesn’t want that, and that is why Daniel Bryan would likely win the match if it’s close to the main event. If the heel wins, fans would need something big to get them excited again and that is where the main event would prosper.

Again, this is all speculation and the company could place all the title matches one after another and still swerve the know-it-alls by doing what they want.

No matter what happens, WrestleMania 35 is going to be a grand event and the WWE Championship is a huge part of it. Kofi Kingston has certainly earned his spot in the fight against Daniel Bryan, and it’s going to be interesting to see what happens on Sunday.