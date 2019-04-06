Rotten Tomatoes Poses Ultimate Question: ‘GoT’ Season 8 Or ‘Avengers: Endgame’ – You Can Only Watch One

Good luck with that.

April is one heck of a month in the pop culture world, with two of the biggest premieres in entertainment history happening within two weeks of each other. The final season of Game of Thrones debuts on HBO on April 14, with Avengers: Endgame hitting theaters on April 26. The two fandoms share thousands of the same fans, possibly even millions and now they are being given the biggest Sophie’s Choice of all time.

Rotten Tomatoes posted a new poll on their Twitter account today, where they asked their followers, that if they could only watch one, would they pick Season 8 of GoT or Endgame? The poll brought in over 12,000 votes in just one hour, as fans had to decide which event was ultimately more important to them. At the time of this publication, 55 percent of votes laid with Endgame, with 45 falling to GoT.

With 23 hours left in the poll, the scales could be tipped in either direction. If you chose Endgame, that would mean you would never get to see GoT Season 8 ever. It’s just a fun poll for fans, and there weren’t any specifics, but it’s safe to assume you could find out what happened in the option you didn’t pick, as long as someone told you (or you looked it up yourself).

If you could only watch Season 8 of #GameOfThrones or #AvengersEndgame – which would you choose? pic.twitter.com/HsDZxxZoCo — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) April 6, 2019

The tweet from Rotten Tomatoes was retweeted over 185 times and had well over 100 comments, as fans debated which event was more important. At the time of writing, the percentage is constantly changing between Endgame and GoT, but the Avengers flick seems to be the favorite throughout.

“We already know how Avengers ends. Thanos dies, everybody comes back from the dead. At least GoT we really have no idea so,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Horrifying thing to ask. We are going to lose Starks in both,” another added to the ever-growing Twitter thread.

Some fans who were torn on the decision broke it down in terms of the time they dedicated to both series. GoT has been on the air since 2011, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe starting back in 2008 with Iron Man. Endgame is the culmination of 21 films before it, much like the seven seasons GoT fans have already committed to before it’s finale later this month.

“It’s not about how much we lost, it’s about how much we have left.” Tickets are now available for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame, in theaters April 26: https://t.co/h90aWvzX1D pic.twitter.com/4Dz22hRWvQ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 2, 2019

Other fans began debating on the predictability of the two events, with many noting that Endgame has had many more leaks than GoT, and will have a few major deaths. GoT fans know that no one is ever safe and that the show’s writers are known to be unpredictable.

Luckily this is a decision no one actually has to make, but it can serve as fun conversation for your next dinner party.