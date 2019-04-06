‘PUBG Mobile’ Adds Subscription Service

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) was officially released on December 20, 2017, and the company later added support for iOS and Android with its mobile version of the game. PUBG Mobile has grown substantially since its initial release and it has become one of the most popular competitive shooter games on the market.

The game facilitates up to 100 players playing solo, in duos, or squads of four. Players are given the option of playing on four maps: Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi. Once players have decided on a map, they will board a plane and fly across the island they’ve chosen. While onboard, they must decide on a location and jump from the plane. After landing, players must then search through buildings and other structures to locate items to help them throughout the game. These loot items include armor, weapons, medicine, and even an impenetrable frying pan.

In order to improve the game and add new content, the creators push regular updates across all platforms, and most recently, the mobile version of PUBG was updated with a new subscription service, according to a report from iMore.

The subscription service announcement was made through the game’s official Twitter account. The subscription models serve as a way to give avid players of the game a daily offering of Unknown Cash (UC), discounts on special crates, and the ability to make in-game purchases with Battle Points (BP).

It’s not an April Fools joke. Our subscription system is officially launched! You can subscribe Prime, Prime Plus or both of them to get different privileges. Check out more details in-game. pic.twitter.com/H7LZdpUaJQ — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) April 1, 2019

There are currently two tiers available for purchase with different benefits. The basic tier is called the Prime tier, offering players five Unknown Coins every day and the ability to make purchases using Battle Points. This tier is available for $0.99 a month. The more expensive subscription level is called the Prime Plus tier and typically costs $9.99, but it is currently on sale for $4.99 per month. This option includes more benefits, including up to 20 Unknown Coins every day, new daily discounts, and 10 RP points per day.

While it is possible to purchase both subscriptions at once, it doesn’t seem like the best investment, according to feedback from players.

And speaking of feedback from players, many weren’t too excited by PUBG’s decision to implement subscriptions into the game. Instead, they were more focused on the fact that there are numerous issues that are preventing proper gameplay. Several users responded to the announcement tweet with their own suggestions.

Hahaha, we won’t fix our broken game but add more stuff to buy as a distraction. You’re committing game suicide @PUBGMOBILE with all the new amazing titles coming out soon, the real distraction is becoming your game for the players until the new stuff drops — Totality_Looterman (@Looterman1) April 1, 2019

“How about this, fix the bug first and then we talk about the Prime Subs,” one player wrote on Twitter.