WWE’s Alexa Bliss Flaunts Her World-Famous Figure In Leather Hotpants, Puts On A Total Smoke Show

WWE talent Alexa Bliss — real name Lexi Kaufman — is perhaps one of the most well-known women in the professional wrestling business. “Little Miss Bliss” is famous for her feisty attitude, in the ring or on the mic, as well as her punk-rock edge and natural beauty. Bolstered by an impressive Instagram following numbering well over 3.5 million, the blonde bombshell has been sharing a number of provocative pictures and video clips in advance of this weekend’s WrestleMania pay-per-view.

In this teaser, Alexa struts confidently towards the camera while smoke billows about her, partially obscuring her figure until she emerges in full view. Clad in a pair of very short leather hotpants that hug her muscular thighs and shapely hips, Alexa strikes a coy yet self-assured pose. Shooting her audience a smoldering, sexy look — one that also hints at dangerous intent — Alexa arrests the viewer and leaves little to the imagination when it comes to her current mood. She sports a nude lip, perfectly sculpted eyebrows, and some seriously smoky eyes.

Wearing an ornate top encrusted with sequins and other articles of embroidery, Alexa Bliss looks ready for some in-ring action. Despite being slated to host this year’s WrestleMania, it remains unclear whether or not Alexa will surprise the WWE universe by stepping into the squared circle during Sunday’s event.

In the caption of the short clip, Alexa makes it clear that she’s ready to hit the grandest stage of them all, and the brevity of the message made it obvious that she was more than willing to let her physicality speak for itself. In a relatively short period of time, the sensual yet daring clip attracted over 100,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments, most of which were highly complimentary.

“No words to [describe] your beautiful shape. The goddess Alexa bliss,” one fan account gushed.

“You’re hot and you know it,” a second user quipped.

Alexa Bliss has been very successful throughout her career, frequently landing the Twisted Bliss to cement yet another victory over a prone opponent. Having held the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship and the WWE Raw Women’s Championship a number of times, SportsKeeda writer Sanjay Dutta nonetheless describes her as having been a “transitional champion” — one that paves the way for others to move forward.

Her fans and followers certainly disagree with that assessment, as Alexa Bliss has always been their favorite to win, and has a track record of having proven herself physically, mentally, and emotionally during her long tenure in sports entertainment.