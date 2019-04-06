WWE’s Charlotte Flair Shows Off Eye-Popping Cleavage In Little Black Dress Just Before ‘WrestleMania’

Appearing in the company of rumored boyfriend and fellow WWE talent Andrade, Charlotte Flair certainly left her fans in awe in one of her most recent Instagram shares. The acclaimed women’s wrestler took to the popular social media platform to post a stunning picture which captivated the hearts and minds of her admirers, setting pulses racing and temperatures soaring in the process.

In this particular image, Charlotte Flair appears in front of a WrestleMania logo while clad in a little black dress which leaves very little to the imagination. A plunging neckline and tight corset help to push the blonde bombshell’s cleavage into prominence, her bust nearly exploding from the confines of the fabric. Hand on hip, her muscular arms and athletic figure are further emphasized by her pose and choice of clothing. Her signature platinum blonde locks are styled in loose waves with a center part, her silky tresses cascading about her shoulders. Donning a sultry red lipstick to accent her slight smile and framing her eyes with long, luxurious lashes and perfectly sculpted brows, Charlotte’s makeup game is on point in this sexy snap.

At her side is Andrade, a skilled wrestler in his own right who has only recently joined the promotion’s main roster. Currently wrestling for the SmackDown brand, the Mexican performer started dating Charlotte earlier this year, per The Daily Star.

In the caption attached to the swanky, sexy, and chic snapshot, Charlotte offered up a variety of shout-outs to those responsible for creating her look. Despite the litany of names, it appears that her fans were fixated on her appearance, awarding over 225,000 likes and nearly 4,000 comments in response to the share.

“I thought what we had was special, Queen. Well, at least it’s ma [sic] boy Andrade,” one fan wistfully observed, adding a crying emoji to the mix.

“Hard for me to stay TRANQUILO when el idolo is hooking up with ric’s daughter,” a second Instagram user lamented, perhaps having missed their opportunity.

Headed into WrestleMania 35 with perhaps the most anticipated match on the pay-per-view’s card, Charlotte Flair is set to face off in a “Winner Take All” match against Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch, per CBS Sports. While the majority of the build towards this fatal three-way dance has placed emphasis on the kayfabe-breaking feud between the “Irish Lass Kicker” and the former UFC women’s champion, Charlotte Flair has always been a contender for the top spot — and her fans can’t wait to see her take both belts home.