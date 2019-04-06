Hilaria Baldwin Shares Sweet, Positive Snap Of Husband Alec And Son Romeo After Two Sad Instagram Posts

It’s been a week of ups and downs for Hilaria and Alec Baldwin — and she shared all of it with her 549,000 followers on Instagram.

The 35-year-old wife of the famous actor has always been open and honest with her fans on social media, covering topics such as parenting, pregnancy, marriage, and health. She has shared both the good and the bad moments of her life in an effort to help other women in similar situations.

On Wednesday, April 3, Hilaria posted a photo of her happy family on Instagram in honor of Alec’s 61st birthday. Her husband of six years was a guest on that night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and she stopped by his dressing room with their four children — 5-year-old Carmen, 3-year-old Rafael, 2-year-old Leonardo, and 10-month-old Romeo — for an impromptu party, celebrating his big day with cake.

However, the following day, the co-host of the Mom Brain podcast posted some very sad news on Instagram. Beside a full-length selfie in which the lingerie-clad beauty is cradling a baby bump, Hilaria explained that she is “most likely experiencing a miscarriage.”

Her long caption detailed that the “embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn’t strong, and the baby isn’t growing very much… the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy.” She decided to reveal this information publicly because she feels that “it’s important to show the truth,” and wants to help remove the stigma surrounding miscarriages.

Hilaria’s next upload to Instagram on Friday, April 5, showed her sitting on the floor with her four gorgeous children. She thanked everyone for their support and sharing their own stories after she announced the troubling news about her latest pregnancy.

Today, the author of The Living Clearly Method: 5 Principles for a Fit Body, Healthy Mind & Joyful Life was excited to post some “happy news” on Instagram. Hilaria shared a photograph of her dashing husband holding their youngest son, the absolutely adorable, hat-wearing Romeo.

In the caption, Hilaria explained that she loves documenting every week of his first year on this planet. She plans to take all of the snapshots of Romeo and create a video with them. It is something that she has done for all of her kids, as a way to celebrate life.

The post has already earned more than 25,800 likes and 500 comments in its first four hours online.

Fans surely hope Hilaria’s next few Instagram posts are just as positive as this one.