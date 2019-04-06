Brazilian Bombshell Erika Gray Bursts Out Of Skin-Tight Mini Skirt For Racy Instagram Snap

Erika Gray is wowing her fans with a racy picture showing the Brazilian model rocking a skin-tight mini skirt, that puts all her curves on display.

Gray took to Instagram to post the picture on Saturday, a promotion with the brand Fashion Nova, which left her fans very impressed. The picture attracted tens of thousands of likes and a number of comments praising her amazing physique.

“You look simply GORGEOUS Erika,” one person wrote.

“Okay Erika you’re so fit omg stop,” another commented.

Erika Gray has been a rising star on a social media platform filled with models showing off in skimpy attire, thanks in large part to the viral photos she shares, much like the one from Saturday. Erika also got a major boost a couple of years ago when she was featured in Barstool Sports for a section called “Wake up with Erika Gray.” The Brazilian model already had a significant following at that point but has now burst into the upper strata of Instagram models, with a fanbase of 2.2 million followers.

Erika has parlayed that attention into a number of modeling deals, as she frequently uses her social media presence to pitch brands. The picture that gained viral attention on Saturday was for Fashion Nova, a brand that has been adept at plucking Instagram models to pitch their products.

The arrangement appears to be mutually beneficial. As Erika Gray has grown her stature and used the fashion brand’s platform to reach a larger audience, Fashion Nova has become one of the most searched-for brands online.

Loading...

Women’s Wear Daily credited the vision of brand founder Richard Saghian, who tapped into a huge market by moving away from the stick-thin models used by other top fashion lines, instead looking to Instagram for inspiration from curvier models.

“Women like Belcalis Almanzar, also known as Cardi B, or Angela Renée White, also known as Blac Chyna, who have bulbous hips, rotund butts, spindlelike waists — and big Instagram followings,” the report noted. “The clothes are tight, trendy and affordable and by working with celebrities, Saghian has made them aspirational. By working with a network of more than 3,000 influencers, he’s made them pervasive.”

Erika Gray certainly fits that description, showing off her curvy physique in a series of pictures and videos that often include brand tie-ins.

Those who want to see more from Erika Gray can find plenty of racy pictures and videos on her Instagram profile.