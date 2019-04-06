Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Flaunts Legs For Days In Sheer Sparkling Outfit

Blonde bombshell Camille Kostek has been seeing a meteoric rise to fame over the course of the past few years, with the successes piling up at her feet. From having been named a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie to seeing her boyfriend — New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski — clinching yet another Super Bowl victory, everything seems to be going Camille’s way.

Now, in her most recent Instagram share, the model is displaying her iconic figure — and her stunningly gorgeous smile — in greater detail. In a composite photo comprised of two frames captured in close proximity to one another, Camille is captured turning to cameras as she prepares to enter an awaiting car. Clad in a sheer, sparkling garment which is quite sexy in its transparent nature, the blonde bombshell shows off her curvaceous figure, her slender legs showcased and emphasized by the bright flash of the cameras.

In the frame to the left, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner’s iconic golden locks are blowing in the wind to obscure her pretty face. Brushing her tawny tresses to one side with her left hand in the rightmost image, Camille shoots a glowing smile at her audience, a pretty pink lip and perfectly white teeth pushed into prominence in the process.

Camille accessorized her chic and glamorous look with a ring on her left hand, her smartphone, and a simple black handbag.

In the caption attached to the fashion-forward image, Camille said adieu to the Big Apple while promising to hit Boston next. She also gave a shout-out to the style label responsible for her transparent, glitter-encrusted garment and offered a halfhearted apology for how much of the shiny stuff she may have left in her wake.

In response to Camille Kostek’s shimmering snapshot, her fans awarded her over 17,000 likes and 100-plus comments in record time.

“That outfit is amazing,” one Instagram fan gushed, punctuating their approval with a line of heart-eyed emojis.

“You babe! I love this set from @rosacha on you,” a second sartorially-minded social media fan quipped.

Camille made headlines most recently, as Fox News detailed, for channeling a bit of Margot Robbie’s performance within 2013’s smash hit film The Wolf of Wall Street. Clad in a provocative pink dress and a sexy pair of pumps, the blonde bombshell offers up what may perhaps be an Academy Award worthy performance, accent and all.

Camille’s many fans absolutely adore her bubbly, fun-loving personality — and her fashion sense — and can’t wait to see what she might share with them next.