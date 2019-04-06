Instagram Model Rachel Bush Sizzles In Thong Bikini So Revealing, Even Khloe Kardashian Thinks It’s ‘Insane’

Rachel Bush is enjoying the sun and sand in Miami Beach, and the Instagram star’s followers are enjoying the racy snaps she’s shared of herself rocking a barely-there bikini.

Bush took to Instagram this week to share some images of her time in the sun, posting a series of pictures showing off her leopard-print thong bikini and other racy attire. The images were a huge hit with her fans, garnering tens of thousands of likes and supportive comments.

It even impressed some of her famous followers.

“Insane,” commented Khloe Kardashian on the picture of Bush rocking her thong bikini.

Rachel Bush appears to be making the most of the time she has in sunny Miami Beach as she spends half the year in Buffalo with her husband, Buffalo Bills player Jordan Poyer. Bush’s Instagram account shows her devotion to Jordan and the busy lifestyle of an NFL wife as they dash off to different destinations.

Rachel has spoken out about the work it takes to keep up, especially with the couple’s young daughter in tow.

“Honestly it’s a lot of work,” she said in a 2018 interview with Sports Gossip. “Before having Aliyah it was a piece of cake. Besides the constant worrying about Jordan getting hurt or being alone when he traveled I was fine. Living my best life! Lol. Then when Aliyah came in the picture my whole world flipped upside down!”

The relationship with Poyer — along with some high-profile drama last year when a local college student aired some testy exchanges with Bush after an alleged affair with the NFL player — has helped to boost Bush’s career as well. She has a rapidly growing stature among social media influencers and has more than doubled her Instagram following in the last year. Her pictures now garner plenty of viral attention from fans and famous followers, like Khloe Kardashian and Bre Tiesi.

Though Rachel Bush clearly seems to prefer tropical settings, she has also set down roots in Buffalo and said she loves how rabid the team’s fan base can be. She’s a good sport about living in the cold as well — at the tail end of last season, she shared a picture of herself rocking a red, white, and blue Bills bikini while out in the Buffalo snow.

Fans who want to check out more of Rachel Bush’s sun-soaked and bikini-clad adventures can find all the racy pictures and videos on her Instagram page.