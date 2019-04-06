Roger Stone On Trump And Barbara Bush: ‘She’s Dead, And He’s President’

Longtime Republican strategist and Trump confidant, Roger Stone, defended the president’s remarks about former First Lady Barbara Bush, writing in an Instagram post: “She’s dead, and he’s president — who won that one?”

As The Hill notes, Stone’s comments come amid yet another controversy involving Donald Trump. In an interview with The Washington Times earlier this week, Trump bashed the former first lady over comments she had made about him.

“I have heard that she was nasty to me, but she should be. Look what I did to her sons,” Trump said of Barbara Bush, suggesting that his treatment of her two sons — former President George W. Bush and 2016 Republican presidential nominee Jeb Bush — provoked the former first lady’s statements.

During the 2016 Republican primary, Trump often insulted both Jeb Bush — nicknaming the Florida Republican “Low Energy Jeb” — and former president George W. Bush who, according to Trump, failed to protect the United States from foreign enemies.

What started the whole controversy was a new book about Barbara Bush, The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of a Dynasty, authored by USA Today reporter Susan Page. In the book, Page quotes the former first lady calling Trump a “symbol of greed.”

Barbara Bush’s disdain for Donald Trump goes back a long way, it seems. According to the Washington Times, the former first lady made disparaging comments about Donald Trump as early as 1990. “Trump now means greed, selfishness and ugly. So sad,” she wrote in her diary.

Trump ally Roger Stone was apparently irritated by the condemnation of Trump’s remarks about the former first lady, who passed away in April 2018, so apart from arguing that Trump had “won” because Bush is no longer alive, Stone insulted George and Jeb Bush’s mother, describing her as “nasty.”

Barbara Bush fell into a deep depression and considered suicide while husband George had a decade-long affair with a younger aide https://t.co/RTRvjzTKGs pic.twitter.com/0ULGJZRMPg — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 29, 2019

“Nasty, rude, vindictive, entitled, self-important – that’s the woman I had several unpleasant encounters with,” his Instagram post reads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Stone was indicted in January in the Distract of Columbia. The longtime Republican operative was indicted on seven counts: five counts of false statements, one count of obstruction, and one count of witness tampering.

The Special Counsel’s office alleges that Stone had told senior Trump campaign officials about emails damaging to Hillary Clinton, which seemingly prompted the officials to seek more damaging information about the then-Democratic presidential candidate.

The White House downplayed Roger Stone’s arrest, and President Donald Trump personally jumped to his former aide’s defense, describing Mueller’s investigation as “the greatest witch hunt in history.”

Stone has consistently denied any wrongdoing.