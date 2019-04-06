UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Flaunts Flawless Decolletage In Leopard Print Crop Top, Complete With Choker

Arianny Celeste is a rising star on the social media scene, blending a natural beauty with an impetuous and feisty personality in such a fashion as to enthrall her growing fan base. The UFC ring girl and Instagram influencer recently took to the popular photo and video sharing platform to share a promotional snapshot in support of “the hottest party of the desert,” looking absolutely fabulous as she did so.

In this particular image, the brunette bombshell is beaming enthusiastically at the camera as she throws up two peace signs in the air. Backgrounded by significant staging, a crowd of revelers, some foliage, and a cloudy sky, the UFC ring girl stands out in stark contrast. Donning a leopard print crop top with a deep, plunging neckline, Arianny appears unafraid to show off her flawless decolletage and ample assets. The sexy and revealing crop top also features a delicate stringed choker which is laced up about her neck, strings tumbling down to rest between her breasts.

Arianny Celeste also appears in a pair of skimpy denim shorts in a lighter wash, the high hemline revealing her toned thighs and slender legs. Her feet are clad in what appear to be fishnet style socks and black shoes. The entertainer and mixed martial arts personality accessorized her sunny look with a simple black cap, some pretty pink lipstick, and some dark nail polish.

In the lengthy caption attached to Arianny’s share, she gave the details surrounding how her most serious devotees might end up having the chance to hang out with her at this year’s Vampped Vacancy party. Despite the promotional nature of the post, her fans didn’t seem to be too perturbed by the tone, lavishing over 30,000 likes and 250-plus comments on the post in short order.

“I want to hang with u [sic] all the time babe,” one Instagram admirer gushed.

“Arian my [sic], you’re such a beautiful woman and such an inspiration. I heart you…” a second admirer wrote.

It looks like the brunette beauty hasn’t quite had enough of the sun just yet, having apparently brought her “dancin boots” to Las Vegas for some more partying. Striking a sultry pose on an airstrip while backgrounded by a commercial jetliner, the world-famous woman seems to be entirely in her element. The UFC ring girl’s fans are always in anticipation of her provocative posts, and simply can’t wait to see what she might share with the world next.