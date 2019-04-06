Khloe Kardashian Terrified To Fall In Love After Tristan Thompson’s Cheating

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly scared to fall in love again after her dramatic relationship and break up with baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

According to Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s split has made the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star a bit weary about finding a new man.

Sources tell the outlet that Khloe is worried about getting into another relationship after how she was betrayed and heartbroken by Tristan, who was busted cheating on her very publicly two times in the span of a year.

“Khloe has not been on a date in months and has no interest in meeting anyone new… not now. She has been leaning on old friends, like French Montana, who has been a rock of support, but she could not imagine getting involved again romantically as a single mom. Her whole life has been changed since focusing on raising True, her main priority is being a great mom. She feels like she is still nursing a broken heart,” an insider told the outlet.

Kardashian has reportedly told those closest to her that dating is the last thing on her mind after the way she was treated by her exes, Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson. Instead, she wants to focus on being a mom and caring for herself.

The source also goes on to reveal that Khloe Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, told her that she should take all of the time she needs to get her life back together following her split with her baby daddy.

This week the mother-of-one took to social media to post a quote claiming that being in love in this generation is “terrifying.”

Khloe’s reportedly going to stay focused on motherhood and her career, which includes filming her family’s reality TV series, and cultivating her Good American clothing line.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kardashian is also working on a new life of fitness equipment. Khloe has trademarked the name Khlo-Fit for her upcoming line, which is said to include gear like weights, boxing gloves, resistance bands, punching bags, exercise benches, exercise balls, and machines, possibly along the lines of bikes, treadmills, and more.

Khloe’s fitness journey has been one that she’s shared with her fans for years now, and she even had a television series titled Revenge Body, where she helped others achieve their goals.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on E!