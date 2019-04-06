WWE’s Paige Teases Cleavage In Bandeau Top, Flaunts Incredible Derriere In Skintight Black Denim

While WWE talent Paige may be retired from in-ring activity at the moment, few women have had as much of an impact on the business in such a short time. And although she serves the company in a promotional capacity at the moment rather than locking up in the middle of the squared circle, she maintains a sizable fan base on social media, currently boasting over 5 million Instagram followers.

In her most recent share, one comprised of nearly a dozen different still photos, Paige (real name Saraya Bevis) can be seen stepping out for a variety of sunny poses in the company of her dog. Wearing a skimpy black bandeau — the thin strip of fabric showcasing her flat stomach and a hint of her ample cleavage — and a pair of hip-hugging tight black denim pants, the WWE starlet makes quite the visual impression. A variety of the snapshots feature Paige’s world-famous figure as a central highlight, her feminine silhouette and pert derriere being emphasized in a number of the captures.

Backgrounded by lush foliage and light concrete, the raven-locked beauty accessorized with a stylish hat, a cropped jacket — complete with fringe — a leather belt, and a pair of pointed stiletto booties. All of her clothing matched her iconic tresses in a bold, striking black.

Leaving a brief note in the caption attached to the 10 snaps for her fans, Paige made it clear that she was willing to let her body — and man’s best friend — do the talking for her. Her fans didn’t seem to mind, lavishing over 250,000 likes and 2,000-plus on the share in relatively short order.

“Bahaha best caption ever. And – so hot!” WWE legend Trish Stratus wrote, showing some love.

“That [peach emoji] is a living inspirational quote,” a second Instagram fan quipped in reference to Paige’s caption.

“U r [sic] a babe plus u [sic] have a lovely dog,” a third admirer gushed, trailed by a litany of heart-eyed emojis.

Paige has been thrust into the spotlight as of late for having been the subject of a film titled Fighting with My Family. With Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson having had a hand in production — and making appearances in the film — the movie would go on to gross an impressive $22 million at the domestic box office, per Box Office Mojo.

Paige was played by Florence Pugh in the film, which also starred Vince Vaughn, Nick Frost, Lena Headey, and Jack Lowden.