Cardi B And Offset Spent $200K To Buy Half Of A Georgia Block

Rapper Cardi B and Migos star Offset are investing their coins into Georgia real estate.

According to the Daily Mail, the married couple purchased five houses and a plot of land in the state’s Jonesboro neighborhood. The purchase will reportedly buy out half of the block for an estimated $201,840. Cardi, 26 and Offset, 27, are rumored to be buying the land to build their dream home for them and their daughter, Kulture, who is just 8-months-old. However, neither one of them have disclosed what the land is for, and the developer who owned the land is also in the dark. The “Money” rapper is reportedly listed as an additional buyer, with her husband listed as the main buyer of the property.

Though the actual plans for the land are unknown, the Daily Mail spoke to a current tenant at one of the properties that are reportedly going up for sale. The tenant insists that while he is aware that the landlord sold it to the famous couple, he hasn’t been told to move out of the house just yet.

“We’re not being asked to move out or anything,” the tenant said. “They just sold it. I’d like to stay here, nobody wants to go through the hassle of moving houses.”

Things for the formerly estranged couple seem to be on an upswing since the “Bodak Yellow” rapper announced she was separating from the Father of 4 artist back in December of last year. The pair have been seen together since Cardi won her first Grammy for Best Rap Album, and the two were spotted on Valentine’s Day. Cardi has also referred to Offset as her husband multiple times on her Instagram account and has posted pictures of them snuggling up together, subtly letting her fans know that they’re on good terms. In a February interview with People, Cardi shared that the ins and outs of her marriage to the “Pure Water” musician weren’t the public’s concern.

“My relationship — my marriage — is not for them,” she said.” I just don’t know the obsession, like I feel like everything we do is a big deal. Even before the bad scandals, just from the first time they seen us together, it was just like this big crazy deal.”

View this post on Instagram ATTACHED A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Apr 5, 2019 at 6:09pm PDT

The real estate purchase comes at a time when the couple is celebrating the success of their respective careers. BET reports that Cardi was nominated for 21 Billboard Music Awards, and she is set to appear appearing alongside Jennifer Lopez in the upcoming film Hustlers. Offset, on the other hand, appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show last month and gifted the host $25,000 for her humanitarian efforts, per a separate BET report.