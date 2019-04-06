Cardi B And Offset Spend $20K To Buy Half Of A Georgia Block

Rapper Cardi B and Migos star Offset are investing their coins into Georgia real estate.

According to BET, the married couple purchased five houses and a plot of land in the state’s Jonesboro neighborhood, per Daily Mail. The purchase will reportedly buy out half of the block for an estimated $201, 840. Cardi, 26 and Offset, 27, are rumored to be buying the land to build their dream home for them and their daughter, Kulture, 8 months. However, neither one of them have disclosed what the land is for and their developers are also reportedly in the dark. The “Money” rapper is reportedly listed as an additional buyer, with her husband listed as the main buyer of the property.

Though the actual plans for the land are unknown, the Daily Mail spoke to a current tenant at one of the properties that’s reportedly going for sale. The tenant insists that while he is aware the landlord of the property sold it to the famous couple, he hasn’t been informed that he’s moving out of his home yet.

“We’re not being asked to move out or anything,” the tenant said. “They just sold it. I’d like to stay here, nobody wants to go through the hassle of moving houses.”

Things for the formerly estranged couple seem to be on an upswing since the “Bodak Yellow” rapper announced she was separating from the Father of 4 artist back in December 2018. The pair have since been seen together when Cardi won her first Grammy for Best Rap Album, and then again on Valentine’s Day. Cardi has also referred to Offset as her husband multiple times on her Instagram account and showed them snuggling up together, subtly letting her fans know that they’re on good terms. In February, Cardi shared with People that the ins and outs of her marriage to the “Pure Water” musician wasn’t the public’s concern.

“My relationship — my marriage — is not for them,” she said.” I just don’t know the obsession, like I feel like everything we do is a big deal. Even before the bad scandals, just from the first time they seen us together, it was just like this big crazy deal.”

View this post on Instagram ATTACHED A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Apr 5, 2019 at 6:09pm PDT

The new purchase comes after the couple are both celebrating success in their careers. BET reports that Cardi was nominated for 21 Billboard Music Awards and is appearing alongside Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers. Offset, on the other hand, appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show and gifted the host $25,000 in March for her humanitarian efforts.