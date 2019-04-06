‘Ex On The Beach’ Cast Member Admits To Cheating With Porn Star

The second and final part of MTV’s Ex on the Beach reunion show aired this week, and things got even more explosive between the couples as hosts Romeo Miller and Justina Valentine probed for answers.

One of the most unexpected reveals came from Malcolm Drummer and Maya Benberry. At the end of the season, the two left the beach house happy, in love, and looking to move forward in their relationship. After returning home, Malcolm moved in with his beau and things seemed to have been going well, that is until Maya accused Malcolm of cheating and ended their relationship.

During the reunion show, Malcolm explained that he began to doubt his relationship with Maya but when someone asked for Maya’s side of the story, the Are You The One star became emotional and walked off the set, according to a report from Soap Dirt. Malcolm quickly changed his mind and returned to his seat and Maya began to explain her side of the story. The reality TV star said this was the first time she thought with her heart and was beyond hurt when she discovered Malcolm’s infidelity.

“I never, ever, ever in my life thought that a man would cheat on me then come lay beside me,” she said through tears. “And there would be times he didn’t come home.”

“I had a porn star DM me and send me pictures of him laying in bed with her,” she continued.

Justina then posed the question to Malcolm.

“Did you cheat on Maya with a porn star,” she asked.

Malcolm tried to justify his actions by but eventually admitted to cheating on Maya during their time together.

It seems cheating was the theme of the night, as it was also revealed that Nelson Thomas may have also cheated on Angela Babicz. According to MTV News, Angela received troubling DMs from a woman on social media claiming she and Nelson were still sleeping together. Nelson denied the woman’s claims and said she was simply jealous of his new relationship.

“For her to go out of her way to message Angela, you could have done that a long time ago, but you didn’t,” he said. “It was out of nowhere after you saw me in the Bahamas.”

Despite the allegations of cheating, Angela said she still wanted to move forward with Nelson. The two had plans of moving in together but after the show aired, it seems Angela received more proof of Nelson’s cheating and officially broke things off with The Challenge star.