Kim Kardashian’s Sunday Service Look Called Out For Cultural Appropriation

Kim Kardashian is facing backlash this week for her latest Sunday Service look, which she shared via Instagram on Friday. Fans are calling out the reality star for cultural appropriation as her outfit included traditional Indian jewelry, according to Page Six. The controversy comes just days after Kardashian faced accusations of copying looks from Naomi Campbell and culturally appropriating the model’s hairstyle.

Kardashian’s outfit for her husband Kanye West’s Sunday Service last weekend featured traditional maang tikka, jewelry worn by Indian brides on the sixth chakra of the forehead, also known as the third eye. The 38-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star paired the jewelry with matching gold dangling earrings, a gold cuff bracelet, and a tight, floor-length, off-the-shoulder dress.

“Sunday Service Vibe,” Kardashian captioned the photo.

Many fans immediately recognized the jewelry’s cultural significance and slammed the mother of four for appropriation.

“This looks so weird from an Indian perspective lol,” one user wrote in the comments.

“I love how this is from the Indian culture and no recognition given whatsoever,” another added.

Some recalled a time on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians when the reality star bashed traditional Indian food, calling it “disgusting.”

“You disrespected Indian food and culture on your show years ago! Don’t like Indian food… calling it disgusting…. don’t wear jewelry like an Indian woman,” one person said.

Kardashian has not yet responded to the accusations.

Other fans referred to previous incidents where Kardashian was accused of culturally appropriating black culture. For example, back in March, eagle-eyed fans began to notice that the star and her sister, Kylie Jenner, appeared to be taking exact looks from model Naomi Campbell, originally worn in the 1990’s, according to BuzzFeed News. None of the outfits ever included credit given to Campbell.

Perhaps one of the most controversial was Kardashian’s look for close friend Chance The Rapper’s recent wedding. The reality star wore a vintage purple, green, and blue Versace dress that Campbell also wore on the runway in 1996. In addition, she seemed to copy Campbell’s crimped ponytail, which fans immediately called out as appropriation of a common black hairstyle.

Kardashian later attempted to defend herself by sharing a photo from her childhood on Instagram, PopCulture reported. The image showed the star sitting on her grandfather’s lap in a dress with a crimped hairstyle.

“My mom would crimp my hair all the time! I still have the same crimper machine and used it just recently,” she captioned the post.

Many Instagram users fired back at Kardashian for the not-so-subtle excuse.

“She clearly is thinking of us if she felt the need to post this with the caption saying she’s been doing this,” one person said.