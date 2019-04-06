Miley Cyrus Flaunts Curvaceous Backside In Cut-Off Jean Shorts For Latest Instagram Snap

Miley Cyrus has been on a sexy streak as of late, posting sultry shots to Instagram where she shows off her curvaceous body — and a post made by the pop sensation on Saturday is just another in a long line of sizzling photos.

For the photo, Cyrus walked away from the camera, showing off her curvy backside. She rocked a pair of cut-off, denim jeans that hugged her voluptuous frame and showed off a little bit of skin. She paired the sexy bottoms with an oversized tee shirt and wore her hair in loose waves that she tied up in a high ponytail.

For accessories, the singer chose several chunky rings and bracelets and carried an oversized, leather-looking purse with her. She topped the unique attire off with some high-heeled booties. She pointed to her behind while instructing those who have stabbed her in the back to kiss her backside.

Yesterday, the Hannah Montana actress floored Instagram yet again by posting a topless shot of herself, covering her most delicate assets with a handful of cash, fanned out to spread across her chest. With her free hand, she held a $100 bill up to her nose and shared with her 91 million followers that her father Billy Ray Cyrus’ most recent collaboration with Lil Nas X had reached the top spot on the music charts.

Though fans of Cyrus usually gobble up her photos and praise the “Wrecking Ball” singer for her interesting fashion choices and unique poses, earlier in the week she caught some slack for climbing up a Joshua Tree — and in one snap actually hanging from it — potentially causing damage to what some experts feel is an endangered species of plant life, and posting the shots to Instagram, possibly inspiring others to follow her lead.

As People Magazine shared, several folks took to the comments section of that series of photos to berate the singer for disrespecting the tree. While she posed in an undisclosed location, she wore a floral onesie that contrasted against the soft bark-color of the plant and wrapped her legs around one of the branches.

Mojave-Desert Land Trust executive director Geary Hund spoke out about the incident and encouraged Cyrus to remove the photos from her social media accounts so that she doesn’t inspire others to potentially damage the trees further by trying to emulate her photoshoot.

“We ask that Miley Cyrus consider her status as a public figure and remove this photo from her social media accounts in order to educate others and to prevent potential damage to Joshua trees,” Hund said.