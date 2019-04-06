Priyanka Chopra Shares Photo Of Her, Sophie Turner, And Danielle Jonas Having A Weekend Getaway

Priyanka Chopra and her sisters-in-law gathered to fangirl for their pop star beaus on Friday.

According to E! News, the Baywatch star posted a photo to her Instagram account of her, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas. The leading ladies in the Jonas Brothers’ lives are boarding what seems to be a private plane or train, and are excited about the road ahead. In her caption, Chopra revealed that this is the first time all of the “J Sisters” could get together for an event. Turner, who is engaged to Joe, also reposted the snap on her Instagram Stories.

“J-sisters comin atcha,” the X-men star captioned.

In her next post, Chopra shares a photo of the travelers joined by their men. The group smiles for the camera and from her geotag, it seems they are in State College, Pennsylvania, where the JoBros performed on Friday. The photo of all three couples sent Chopra’s 38.4 million followers into a frenzy.

“This is what I needed in life right now. thanks for making my day :)” one user wrote.

“Family goals,” another user wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

While this is the first time all three of the sisters have gotten together, both Chopra and Turner joined their loves Joe and Nick on a Miami vacation in late March. Kevin also joined the tropical getaway, which was where the music trio shot their video for their newest single, “Cool.” Sources told E! News that Nick and Chopra were holding hands and enjoying each other’s company throughout the whole trip, with Turner and Joe not too far behind. Danielle, however, was noticeably absent from the festivities, which caused fans to further speculate that Danielle and Chopra are feuding with each other. However, The Inquisitr previously reported that Danielle’s absence was simply due to her desire to be with her and Kevin’s two children — Alena Rose, 5, and Valentina Angelina, 2. Kevin also wrote on Instagram that same weekend about how much he wanted his wife by his side.

“Just want to say thank you to @daniellejonas for being such an amazing mother,” he wrote. “Always putting your self second to the well-being of our girls. I know how hard it is to not be in the same place all the time but just wanted to say thank you for supporting me and loving me through it all. I missed you tonight so much. Be home soon baby.”

On multiple occasions, Danielle has taken to social media to deny rumors of any ill will between her and Chopra.