Tucker Carlson Of ‘Fox News’ Lampoons Progressive Culture Which Makes Public Figures Apologize For Mistakes

Carlson doesn't want people to apologize.

Tucker Carlson has made quite the name for himself in recent months. The Fox News anchor has refused to apologize for making derogatory comments against minorities, women and immigrants in the past, and now he wants others to follow suit, according to Newsweek.

During his evening show on Friday, Carlson ripped into Democrats for creating a culture where people making controversial statements were forced to apologize through public pressure. Most of Carlson’s anger seemed to be pointed at liberals and Twitter — a platform — he argued, wherein “humor and dissent are criminal acts, where lying is the currency of public life, and where authorities whose names you don’t know can destroy you for thinking the wrong things.”

Carlson began his rant by first mocking Democratic presidential hopeful and Indiana’s South Bend mayor, Pete Buttigieg, who recently apologized for stating “All Lives Matter” — a phrase created by conservative media to undermine the Black Lives Matter movement. Then he moved on to Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who recently apologized for suggesting that his wife did most of the child-rearing while he was campaigning for the Senate.

“Beto O’Rourke, who is 46-years-old and still skateboards, has no dignity. He fell apart completely. He groveled and whimpered and abased himself. He even expanded the self-criticism and apologized for the way he was born.”

The Fox News host wasn’t done ripping into Democrats yet, and went on to target Senator Kirsten Gillibrand for stating that “diversity is our strength as a country.” Carlson has been outspoken in his repulsion for immigration-friendly policies, stating last year that it “makes our country poorer, and dirtier, and more divided.”

“There’s nothing liberal about any of this, obviously. It is purely authoritarian, woke fascism, not just conventional lying—the ordinary truth-shading of everyday life—but terrifying, full inversion lies, the exact opposite of the truth, the kind of lies that regimes that seek total control must tell in order to maintain their power,” Carlson said.

Tucker Carlson blasts "terrifying" progressive culture in which people apologize for offensive remarkshttps://t.co/GXbJuNK1AX pic.twitter.com/WjXh9r9p45 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 6, 2019

This is not the first time this week that Tucker Carlson has made apparently strange comments on his show. He faced a backlash from Democratic lawmakers when he suggested that feminists could not do science.

“How did we end up with a country in which feminists do science?” Carlson had asked his guest just a night before on Thursday.

“Democracy and civil rights is how we got a country where ‘feminists do science,'” freshman congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in response.