‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Hints That She Could Be Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus has fans talking that she could be pregnant again.

According to OK! Magazine, Briana DeJesus hinted that she could be set to welcome her third child on social media this week.

The outlet claims that Briana recently posted to her Snapchat account and showed off her boyfriend, John, calling him her “baby daddy” in the caption.

Briana and John have been dating for almost a year, and DeJesus has opened up about possibly wanting another child in the future. However, it doesn’t seem that she is pregnant just yet.

The reality star, who already has two children, daughters Nova and Stella, recently tweeted about her birth control experience, claiming that she is set to stop taking birth control, but that it will be a few months before it’s fully out of her system.

“Depo usually takes about 3-6 months to officially leave your system,” Briana stated, add that she’s not having another baby “yet.”

In the past, Bri revealed that she needs to have a little boy to join his big sisters and then she’ll be “set.” However, DeJesus’ life as a mother hasn’t been without complication. She’s battled with both of her baby daddies, DeVoin and Luis multiple times over the years.

In addition, Briana DeJesus has had some health scares with her younger daughter, Stella. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last summer the little girl was hospitalized for a painful infection called septic arthritis.

“The doctor said nobody really knows how one gets it. A simple bug bite or scratch can open up flesh and bacteria can travel,” the Teen Mom 2 star said of the ailment.

“She was under sedation for four hours and I couldn’t do anything but just wait. I would tell parents to pay close attention and if something doesn’t look right, take your babies to get checked. I’m glad I did and that my baby is home, safe and recovering,” Briana revealed, adding that if she hadn’t taken little Stella to the hospital right away the infection could have gotten much worse, or even killed her.

If Briana and John do have a baby in the future, DeJesus will have three children with three different men, joining her co-stars, Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans, who also have three kids with three different fathers.

Fans can see more of Briana DeJesus, her boyfriend John, and her family when Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV. Check your local listings for time.