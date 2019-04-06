‘SI’ Swimsuit Model Nina Agdal Goes Completely Topless For Racy Beachside Snap

Sports Illustrated model Nina Agdal brought a little sizzle to not only a gorgeous, sandy beach — but to her boyfriend, Jack Brinkley-Cook, as well. Agdal went completely topless for a recent pic as she straddled Brinkley-Cook while the two took a sexy romp in the sand, and she shared the stunning photo to Instagram.

For the sultry black-and-white shot, Agdal gazed lovingly into Brinkley-Cook’s eyes, who reciprocated the sexy stare down. Agdal wore a pair of thin bikini bottoms and as her body was turned to the side, her full, voluptuous backside was on display. She wrapped her toned arms around him and, in the process, gave her fans a glimpse of her buxom chest.

The duo looked as if they had just jumped out of the ocean, as Agdal’s damp locks clung to her body in long, beach-babe waves. She smiled widely at her beau as she ran her fingers through his hair, and the couple were both covered in sand from their sultry romp on the beach.

Brinkley-Cook, who is the son of world-famous model Christie Brinkley, frequently makes appearances on Agdal’s social media outlets. He often acts as a personal cheerleader in the comments section of her posts, and steps in as her personal photographer from time to time. As W Magazine shared, the couple got together shortly after Agdal’s split from Inception actor Leonardo DiCaprio, and they’ve been sharing happy, gorgeous photos of themselves together ever since.

Although Agdal frequently shares flawless and stunning shots of herself, she also wants to act as a positive influence in the lives of her 1.6 million followers. As W further shared, last year, the model released a rejected photo from a shoot she had participated in.

Standing topless in just a pair of high-waisted, denim jeans, Agdal covered her chest with her arms and stared at the camera intensely. In the post’s caption, she shared that the photo was rejected as the magazine in question did not feel as though the shot reflected her “talent,” and wouldn’t fit the market they were attempting to target.

“I decided to release an image to draw awareness and support of an issue that’s bigger than just myself and affects so many people not just in the fashion industry but in general, with the goal of bringing women from all over together in a celebration of our bodies,” Agdal shared, while encouraging others to build each other up instead of tearing one another down.